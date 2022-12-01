Simply put, Bill 23 is a changing story happening faster than many municipalities and staff can keep up with. Midland is no exception.
Midland Mayor Bill Gordon told MidlandToday that there was no official statement from the town as of yet while planning staff worked to put together a report for council; a council which, like many others across Ontario, are in a state of transition following municipal elections that introduced many newcomers to the leadership roles.
“Ironically, while we were in our two-day council orientation session – it was an in-camera meeting where we were getting training from all the departments, what to do and how they operate – no sooner had we finished talking to the planning department than up on the news feed comes the fact that Bill 23 had passed,” shared Gordon.
“It left everyone’s heads swimming.”
Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, received royal ascent on Monday to the criticism of many. While its intent was to spur housing and affordable housing development, the freezing and exemption of development charges as well as concerns regarding environment and conservation issues have caused citizen groups across the province to raise their voice in opposition.
“Not since the (former PC premier Mike) Harris days has this much change been done to the Planning Act so quickly,” said Gordon.
With no official town response, Gordon shared his position “as a resident, a taxpayer, and someone who’s going to be responsible for this upcoming budget.”
Unresolved questions with Bill 23 caused him unease, such as the impact on current development projects in town as well as potential financial pitfalls. Additionally, the future of “really talented planners” at the Simcoe County level where municipal Official Plans and amendments are submitted could “cease to be relevant”, said Gordon.
The mayor called the bill “short-sighted” as without alternative funding to cover lost revenue from development charges, such as a tranche of funding for municipalities, the general ratepayer would be the one to pick up the tab.
“From a small municipal standpoint of the people trying to manage a budget,” Gordon explained, “it’s very frustrating because we’re staring down what’s ostensibly going to be a six percent tax increase in its draft right now, and we’re going to have to wrestle that down to something that’s affordable for our community. And the reality of losing potentially $1 million or more of development charges in the name of attracting affordable housing to town… it’s really one hand taking from the other hand.”
Regarding savings from development charges, he added: “discounts at the wholesale level, they’re rarely passed along to the people who purchase at the retail level; that’s Capitalism 101.”
Gordon noted a recent open letter to Premier Doug Ford from the Simcoe County Alliance to End Homelessness, representing the affordable housing perspective.
“These people, their entire reason for existing is to try and get more affordable housing and get people out of poverty and off the streets. And when they’re fierce critics of this plan, you know that there’s something wrong with the plan.”
Reiterating that getting homes built and people housed in the municipality was his primary goal in that topic, Gordon noted that activity in Midland development continued to generate interest, and he had additional good news for those feeling the housing crunch.
“We have over 3,500 homes in the planning phases in town, so the ability to spread the pain of running the municipality across more residents is coming; it’s just that we need to work on some of the issues that are causing us some planning grief,” he said.
“Help is on the way; it’s going to take time.”