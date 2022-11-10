Local municipalities were recently recognized for their “unprecedented collaboration” at the Northwest Energy Evening in Calgary.
The collaboration between the County of Grande Prairie, the City of Grande Prairie and the M.D. of Greenview has led to the municipalities becoming leaders not only in traditional energy but also in emerging energy technology and innovation, the municipalities stated in a news release.
“Where most jurisdictions compete, our three municipalities have come together to maximize all that our region has to offer, which maximizes the quality of life and opportunities for our constituents,” said Jackie Clayton, City of Grande Prairie mayor.
“Our region will be home to cutting-edge projects in the hydrogen, carbon capture, and geothermal spaces,” said Tyler Olsen, Greenview reeve.
The Greenview Industrial Gateway (GIG) - one of the key projects noted by the municipalities - will be using a carbon sequestration technique.
Once the GIG is complete, it will be the first closed-loop industrial system, according to a news release from the M.D. of Greenview.
“We share the energy industry’s commitment to decreasing our carbon footprint while continuing to supply much-needed energy resources to the world,” said Olsen.
“This is why we are leading the world in innovation and technology development for responsible energy production.”
Other projects spotlighted include the Clairmont corridor, which will create a family-friendly residential area and serviced industrial land.
The industrial land will include Side Group Rail’s GPR Logistics Park and the Hughes Lake industrial area which will accommodate a variety of business park development in energy, and eco-industrial areas creating long-term investment and employment in the area, says the news release.
Clayton said the collaboration adds to the area's wealth and value to people living in the area.
“This unprecedented level of collaboration allows local companies to thrive while sharing in the natural wealth of our region.”
County coun. Leanne Beaupre, former reeve, said the benefits are immense.
“With a high quality of life, low cost of living, and urban amenities paired with a seemingly endless outdoor playground, Alberta’s northwest is not only a safe and prosperous place to invest – it is one of the best places to live, play and raise a family,” said Beaupre.