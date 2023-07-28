CHEPSTOW – To paraphrase an old song, some cars may look better in the shade, but there’s nothing like sunshine to draw antique and classic car enthusiasts to the Private Collectors Garage Tour.
This year’s event on July 22 drew clubs and individuals from Kitchener and Oakville, as well as local enthusiasts, who spent the day touring eight private collections – the Hawkins Collection of rare and interesting muscle cars, Andy’s Collection featuring race car #32 and a Ford tractor powered by a 302 V8, the Lang Collection of about 50 cars from 1916 to 1971, the Bester Collection of lots of Fords, the Reich – Hudson Collection of classics including motorcycles, the Eidt Collection including memorabilia, the Reuber – Dohms Collection from classic to new, and the Fullerton – Bogdon Collection featuring Fords from the early ‘30s and Mustangs, plus more.
After a day of touring the collections, everyone gathered at the Chepstow Hall for refreshments and chicken wings. An estimated 700-plus attended the tour.