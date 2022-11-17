On a snowy night in November, family, friends and supporters gathered in the Midland council chambers to witness the inauguration of the 2022-2026 term of council.
The event was kicked off as the council-elect were piped in before assuming their seats at the raised dais. The Bay Sound Children’s Choir led the singing of O Canada, and following the land acknowledgement by CAO David Denault, a smudging ceremony was provided by Patricia Monague and Shane Monague.
Next came the administration of the declaration of office and oath of allegiance which each council member swore upon and signed: Mayor Bill Gordon, Deputy Mayor Jack Contin, and Councillors Beth Prost, Bill Meridis, Catherine MacDonald, Sheldon East, Jim Downer, Jamie-Lee Ball, and Roberta Bald. Then the clerk placed the mayor’s chain of office around Bill Gordon’s neck.
“I’ve been using the word ‘humbling’ lately in the past couple of months, but there’s no better word for what I see tonight,” Gordon said.
“And the participation, and how nice it was to have some prayer and some spiritual guidance back in the council chamber. It’s something that vanished years ago for a variety of reasons, and reserved for very special occasions such as this," he explained.
Following a prayer of dedication to the chamber by Father Michael Knox of the Martyr’s Shrine, greetings were given from the office of Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop along with a recorded message from Simcoe North MP Adam Chambers.
Gordon’s inaugural address touched upon many of the challenges Midland will likely face in the short- and long-term over the council term, but he reminded everyone that through strength in council those challenges would be met head-on.
To the audience, he said that there would be hope, and with that the Bay Sound Children’s Choir returned to the chamber with a choral rendition of “Give us Hope.”
He also remarked on the weight of the chain of office that laid on his shoulders.
“You know it’s around your neck,” Gordon later told MidlandToday, hefting the ornament in his hands. “I’d say it might be half a pound. Figuratively, it’s a heavy weight as head of council.
“But the head of council is head of council; it’s a collaborative effort. There is no king of Midland, nor should there be, and I simply look forward to chairing meetings and working collegially with this fantastic team for the hard work that’s ahead.”
When asked what his first order of business would be for the new term, Gordon stated it would be the receipt of the draft budget.
“That’s the No. 1 priority for us is to get that budget document, and start parsing it and reviewing it so they can get to meet in January.”
The first regular meeting of council in the 2022-2026 term is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Council meetings are held every third Wednesday, and can be attended in person or virtually through Zoom by contacting the clerk’s department of Midland town hall for a link to the meeting.
Council meetings can also be viewed on Rogers TV cable channel 53, or through the livestream on the Rogers TV website. Archives of council meetings are available through Rogers TV and on the Town of Midland’s YouTube channel.