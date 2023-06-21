ST. MARY’S — A new municipal comfort centre policy announced last week aims to provide more support – and money – in times of trouble for the area’s six volunteer-run facilities, says Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan.
By registering as an official municipal comfort centre, the existing ones in Sherbrooke, Indian Lake/Jordanville, Liscomb, Port Bickerton and Ecum Secum now qualify for “an annual grant to help offset the cost of operation during an event, and an annual application process to seek funding for more significant repairs that may be needed to operate as a comfort center,” Jordan told The Journal in an email on June 16.
The new policy “better positions the municipality to provide support to comfort centres that are currently operating, as they are all run by remarkable volunteers,” she said. “This step will help to ensure a safe, standardized level of service and communication when they are needed by community members and will provide supports to those volunteers and centres.”
An ad posted to the St. Mary’s website and Facebook page last week also says, “The municipality is seeking community centers/facilities to become municipal comfort centres” and directs interested organizations to a web page containing the ‘Municipal Comfort Centre Policy,’ which articulates, among other things, ‘Eligibility for Comfort Centre Funding.’”
These stipulate that “an organization shall be a fire department registered with the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s and registered under the Registry of Joint Stocks; or a community hall or similar facility registered under the Registry of Joint Stocks.”
After successful registration as a municipal comfort centre, the policy sates, “The organization will be eligible for an annual grant of $250 to subsidize the cost of expenses to operate during an event (water, toiletries, non-perishables etc.). No reporting on behalf of the organization will be necessary for the release of funds.”
It also says, “In reviewing applications for funding to equip a facility as a comfort centre and/or emergency shelter, the factors taken into consideration shall include, but not be limited to: location of the building and number of road access points to the facility; availability of other equipped facilities in the near vicinity; accessibility of the building; availability of kitchen facilities and potable water; natural or other hazards in near proximity of the building (i.e. flooding hazards, etc.); [and] operational capacity and commitment of the organization responsible for the facility.”
According to the municipality’s website, these centres “can offer a range of services, such as warmth, food, drink, information, and power for recharging electronics. Each centre is run by local volunteers who, along with the EMO coordinator or councillor for the area make the decision to open the centre. Such support for residents of St. Mary’s augments the 72-hour preparedness planning efforts suggested for all Nova Scotians.”
Said Jordan: “The municipality has always worked with community comfort centres to help service residents during an event.”