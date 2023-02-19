While it may have been a short meeting, Lincoln's most recent town council meeting was still productive.
The Feb. 13 meeting saw two new bylaws passed, one impacting traffic on a specific street in town and the other to appoint an integrity commissioner.
INTEGRITY COMMISSIONER NAMED
Jeffrey Abrams and Janice Atwood-Petkovski — who formed Principles Integrity, a partnership focused on accountability and governance matters for municipalities — were appointed integrity commissioners.
The decision comes after council approved a code of conduct for Mayor Sandra Easton and members of council last year, which recommended appointing an integrity commissioner.
Abrams and Atwood-Petkovski will advise the council on the code of conduct, receive and analyze complaints about ethics violations — including conflict of interest matters, seek a resolution in each case — and conduct formal investigations, and provide reports to council, summarizing their activities and developments in the field.
LIGHT TRAFFIC ONLY
A second bylaw, the prohibition of heavy vehicles on Menno Street, has also been approved. The regulation came into effect on Feb. 13 and limits the traffic from Twenty-Third Street to Regional Road 24 to Victoria Avenue.
According to Diane Maceira, manager of technical services at the Town of Lincoln, the bylaw prevents unnecessary truck traffic from bypassing residential streets. It includes any motor vehicle carrying an excess of one ton, tow trucks or buses.