The Swan Hills Swimming Pool is currently closed for its annual shutdown, but it’s set to open up again in a few weeks with a host of classes, swim lessons, and a multitude of different swim options (Lane Swim, Parents & Tot, Public Swim, Family Swim, etc.).
Aqua Fitness is a popular class offering an innovative exercise approach that’s fun and adaptable to just about anyone. The buoyancy of water significantly reduces the force imparted on the body due to gravity, with less stress on a person’s joints while they exercise. Aqua fitness provides an excellent cardio routine, while moving against the resistance of the water is an effective way to build strength.
The low-impact nature of this fitness program makes it ideal for people recovering from injuries or who need to be a little more careful with how much strain they put on their joints, bones, and muscles. The water’s buoyancy also provides some relief to those suffering from chronic pain. Being immersed in deeper water relaxes the blood vessels for most people, presenting less resistance to the heart’s pumping and reducing their heart rate by approximately ten beats per minute.
An Aqua Fitness exercise routine is highly adaptable to an individual’s needs. Workouts can be performed in shallow or deeper water, depending on a person’s goals or comfortability in water. Using aquatic exercise equipment such as tethers, belts, gloves, weights, or hand bars provides versatility in building endurance, focusing on cardio, or strength training.
Experienced instructors Julie Thomsen and Nicole Keats will lead the one-hour classes, including the warm-up and cool-down. Class participants can enjoy the hot tub or steam room after the morning classes on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Newcomers are welcome and encouraged. You can start off at your own pace with many options to make the classes available and accessible to just about anybody. Aqua Fitness is an excellent opportunity to get together with a great group of people to laugh, chat, and move your body. Give it some time to get used to it, and don’t forget to have fun.
Instructor Julie Thomsen says, “Just come and have fun, and don’t take yourself too seriously in the water. This is meant to be a fun exercise class for everyone.”
Aqua Fitness at the Swan Hills Pool will resume on Oct. 11 with classes from Monday to Thursday from 9 to 10:00 AM and an evening class on Tuesday from 7:30 to 8:30 PM. Babysitting is available during the morning classes for $2.00/child beginning at 8:55 AM. Parents can stay after the class on Mondays and Wednesdays to enjoy Parent and Tot pool time from 10 to 11:00 AM for no additional cost. Classes are on a drop-in basis for $5 per class or purchase a pass for 15 classes for $70.
Call the Swan Hills Swimming Pool at (780) 333-2339 for more information, and follow the Total Body Fit/ Aqua Fitness Facebook page (facebook.com/groups/1426227451014225) for updates and the latest news.