The Strathmore Municipal Library is hosting its Holiday Extravaganza once again this year, and encouraging families to get out of the house during their winter break.
The event is being held in a similar format to how the Halloween Spectacular was put on in October, and is the result of a partnership between the library, the Wheatland Youth Network, and the Strathmore Wheatland Wellness Resource Project.
Assistant Library Director Carmen Erison said though it is not the library’s first time hosting the Holiday Extravaganza, it is their first time partnering with other organizations to put it on.
“It is kind of exciting because it gives it a new twist, it gives families an opportunity to learn about other organizations in the community and it also is just a really great time for the kids,” she said. “We are actually bringing in people from our Signing Strathmore program as well (those attending ASL classes at the library) and they have little Christmas ornaments that kids can decorate.”
According to Erison, the event will also consist of activities such as making bird feeders and cardmaking, as well as other crafts and games.
The Halloween Spectacular saw over 100 people in attendance within the first two hours of the event, which the library is aiming to see repeated for the Holiday Extravaganza.
“We have found that this type of format works really great for families because kids get to try different things and … it is free to attend so we are seeing families at our programs who are wanting to get out of the house,” said Erison. “One of our unofficial mandates at the library is to always try to run some type of exciting programming for kids when they are off school, and it helps families to have something to do with the kids.”
As the Holiday Extravaganza is a free event to the public, there is no prior registration required in order to drop in.
Folks who are planning to come out are also encouraged to dress in their favourite holiday colours and ugly Christmas sweaters as just another way to enjoy the theme.
“We find that it is not a huge commitment for families, they can come when they want and it is just always a good time,” said Erison.
Following the Holiday Extravaganza, which will run on Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the library will be closed from Dec. 24 until Jan. 2, 2023. The facility will reopen officially on Jan. 3.
For its first week of reopening, the library will be offering a host of activities for folks to come and enjoy in the program room during the facility’s full operating hours.