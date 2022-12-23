It’s all change at Beamsville’s food bank, as a provincial grant allows staff to continue upgrading the facility.
Community Care of West Niagara (CCWN) is one of the recipients of funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation's grants, which were announced on Dec. 9.
It was one of 417 non-profit organizations across Ontario that received a share of $37 million for capital projects from the government agency.
Carole Fuhrer, executive director of CCWN said the grant would go a long way to helping the organization help the community.
“(We’re) absolutely elated, grateful and relieved that the grant recommended us for support,” she said.
She said the grant will be used for better cold storage to store food donations that need to be refrigerated and frozen.
Right now, the food bank has a walk-in freezer and cooler, which has been retrofitted and repaired over the years. But staff are concerned about how much more reliable life it has left in it.
“If we’re putting our hands out (for food donations),” she said, “we need to be able to house it and store it properly.”
The grant rolls out in 2023 and Fuhrer said they would have a year to make the transitions, but will continue to provide clients with services during the change, potentially by using the cold storage at other Feed Niagara food banks.
In a statement, Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff said the grants will go a long way to helping non-profits throughout the riding.
“Non-profit organizations are a crucial and valued part of any community, especially here in Niagara West,” said Oosterhoff.
“Countless people rely on their services every day – this funding will help local non-profits continue supporting those who need it most.”