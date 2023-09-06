Cousins Leo (4) and Nikki (10) Jessome both celebrated some big firsts on Tuesday, September 5. For Leo, this is his first, first day of school as he enters kindergarten; for Nikki, Grade 6 marks the last year she will attend Greentree School before moving on to junior high. Golden Hills School Division students at Greentree School and Drumheller Valley Secondary School (DVSS), along with students at St. Anthony’s School, returned to classes on Tuesday; students from Prairie Land School Division schools, including Morrin and Delia School, resumed classes last Wednesday, August 30. Drivers are reminded to use caution around school buses and be aware of playground zones.

