GREY-BRUCE – Dr. Ian Arra, medical officer of health for Grey-Bruce, continues to advise that the two key ways of preventing disease are to stay home if you’re sick, and stay up-to-date with your vaccinations.
“Staying home has benefit; staying up-to-date with vaccinations has benefit,” he said in an interview Friday, Nov. 25.
A third measure, to wear a mask when indoors in a crowd, is “encouraged.” Arra said the choice of wording is important; “strongly recommending” masks may not have as much benefit in Grey-Bruce as it would in a city, Arra said. He explained that in Toronto, going shopping means taking a bus or subway, and wearing a mask would have a benefit, while in Grey-Bruce, “we can go a week without being in a crowd.”
He further noted that there are people who already know when and under what circumstances masks would be beneficial, and there are others who are vehemently opposed to masks. Neither group is going to change their opinions. However, both would benefit by keeping the focus on staying home when sick and keeping vaccinations up-to-date. It’s a matter of focusing communication resources where they’ll do the most good – and that may mean different things in different parts of the province.
The situation right now with influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 is “as good as it gets” in Grey-Bruce, said Arra.
That by no means indicates there is no illness – exactly the opposite. But the system here “does have the capacity to address surges when they happen.”
Arra explained that public health and hospitals knew there’d be an increase in respiratory illnesses during the fall and winter. During COVID lockdowns, people weren’t exposed to illnesses as much, and as a result, their immunity is down.
At the same time, people have had several doses of COVID vaccine, and have had the illness itself.
Arra said there was a surge in October, but there was “a robust enough response,” it lasted about two weeks. The numbers are going down, he said – by 37 per cent in the two weeks prior to Nov. 23, according to provincial figures.
The health-care system had a heads-up – the amount of illness didn’t come as a surprise, and it didn’t catch people unprepared. He noted the system has capacity pressures unrelated to COVID – burnout, for example.
The bottom line for Arra is keeping the attention on measures that will have the greatest benefits in this area – staying home when sick, and being vaccinated.
He expressed the hope that everyone has a safe holiday season.