It’s back to the drawing board for the Gathering Place Community Church in their efforts to find a temporary location when the current building undergoes a major renovation.
Gathering Place administrators had been in communication with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent about renting the former Ridgetown Active Lifestyle Centre building at 19-23 Main Street West.
The municipality-owned building has been vacant since the Ridgetown senior group opened its new Adult Activity Centre on Erie St. in 2022.
However, Chatham-Kent Council approved administration’s recommendation in the consent agenda of the March 27 meeting to declare the vacant building as “surplus” and put it up for immediate sale.
The report to Council stated the sale would reduce the number of buildings owned and maintained by the municipality in an effort to reduce municipal liability and maintenance expenses.
The Gathering Place Community Church congregation has been planning and raising funds for major renovations, including adding a new sanctuary and a youth centre, for almost 10 years.
The congregation had hoped to begin construction this spring.
The report to Council said its Property Management division was approached late in 2022 by the church about the possibility of temporarily relocating their activities to a vacant building for 18 to 24 months while the current home undergoes renovations.
“The group is unable to pay any significant rent and would pay utilities only,” the Property Management’s report stated. “Renting space when there is not a municipal service being provided in a facility is not a core municipal responsibility.”
East Kent Councillor John Wright hoped the building could have been rented to the local church group but realizes it has to go through proper channels.
“The building had to be put up for sale or rented out properly,” said Wright. “To rent it without public meetings wasn’t the right way to do it.”
Wright tried to rent it out, but realized it wasn’t that easy.
“Things got complicated pretty quick,” said Wright.
Wright noted that it costs taxpayers to leave the building idle.
“There are costs to leaving the building sitting still,” he stated. “The building still has to be checked, maintained, and the utilities have to be paid, etc.”
C-K Administration is reviewing properties to determine which specific sites have value in remaining under municipal ownership.
If a site is determined to have no value for present-day use or future planning, land parcels are declared surplus to municipal needs and marketed for sale on the open market through the aid of the realtor on contract with the municipality.
The property is zoned Urban Commercial with an assessed value of $99,000. Administration will obtain an appraisal for the property, per the Disposition of Real Property by-law requirements, before it is put up for sale.
Officials from the Gathering Place Community Church politely declined comment at this time on its direction of finding a new temporary site and the resulting delay in starting renovations.