Tiny Township is hoping that a downpour of comments comes from engaging residents regarding its water master plan.
To identify ways that ensure Tiny’s municipal supply of drinking water for current and future residents is cost-effective, resilient and reliable, the township has started a Master Plan Class Environmental Assessment with contractors Tatham Engineering Limited.
Expected to be fully complete in April 2024, residents will be asked to provide their input through the various phases of the project, including a hybrid public information session to be held online and at council chambers at 130 Balm Beach Rd. on Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
“This is a major, major, focus for us moving forward,” Mayor Dave Evans said during a recent council meeting.
“As you might know or remember, one of our four directives is infrastructure and development in the township for the long, long term… and this is a first start.”
The assessment will aim to develop and evaluate options to increase the resiliency of the township’s 16 municipal drinking water systems, while also looking at expansion of those systems in anticipation of growth ahead.
Evans stated that public works staff would be busy for many years ahead, and lightheartedly referenced the children of staff growing up to also work on the project.
“We’re taking a first step now,” said Evans, “and we’re looking forward to your input as we start to assess our needs from a watering perspective moving forward. (I’m) very excited.”
Further information on the project from now until completion, including contact information, will be available on the water master plan page of the Tiny Township website.