Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMAGAMI - The staff at the Temagami Public Library believe that their library has the most beautiful view in the province, perhaps the whole world.
It may be true.
The library is situated on the lower floor of the municipal building perched on the shore of the world-renowned Lake Temagami.
The fully accessible, very welcoming and spacious library is manned by dedicated staff who are trying to encourage people, and particularly seniors, to come over to the library to enjoy its collection, and even just to get out. They have noticed that since the pandemic there has been a slight drop in usage by seniors who may still be concerned about being in public spaces.
Library staff member Laurel Beardmore feels the facility has much to offer to senior citizens and noted it’s located right across the road from the seniors’ building.
The library has a good collection of audio books and also large print books, noted Ashley Bailey, who is also a member of the library staff.
Beardmore added that the library has "a number of iPads that are up and running that we can loan out. Ashley's really good at orienting people how to use them."
Bailey added that the library also has jigsaw puzzles that can be borrowed.
The library staff works to provide something interesting for the children, and Beardmore's husband Mark, who works on Thursday evenings with staff member Diane Pandolfo, recently held a Fishing With Mark session. Beardmore explained the library also loans out fishing rods for children through the Tackle Share Program, "so they're free for kids to use."
"We also have the walking poles that people can borrow as well."
Local authors are also promoted with books by Charlie Angus, Gretchen Roedde, Sandra Laronde and Marvyn Morrison all featured at the library.
"We want to make sure people have access to our local authors," said Beardmore.
The library's summer hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday and Monday.