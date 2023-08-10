A community consultation meeting that would have discussed changes to the community’s Election Law will be postponed to September after it appeared there was little to no community engagement to be had in the summer, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake’s executive operations officer said Tuesday.
“It had to do with the fact we didn’t have a lot of interest or engagement from the community. There’s not a lot of interest in coming to these types of meetings in August,” Mohawk Council of Kahnawake executive operations officer Alan John Rice said.
A date has not yet been set for the makeup meeting, but Rice is eyeing the middle of September.
“We haven’t yet set a date, but we are looking at mid-September. At that point people will be back into their routines, the kids are back in school and that, we think, is a good time for that,” he said.
At that future meeting, the community will select three community members to sit on the Election Law drafting committee, and the community will be asked for a mandate to amend the Kahnawake Election Law through the Community Decision Making Process and for approval of the purpose and scope of the Kahnawake Election Law.
“The goal is to get those amendments ready for the next election,” which is to be held in summer 2024, Rice said. “The summer’s a traditionally been not a great time for community meetings, so we hope to get these changes made at that time.”
The Election Law is in phase one of the KLC’s consultation process, meaning changes must be ratified by consensus by the drafting committee until the it reaches phase two and can be put to the community through the CDMP, Kahnawake Legislative Committee coordinator Leslie Skye said.
The upcoming consultation meeting will help fast-track that process, she added.
“It has to go to the people before it can go to the CDMP,” Skye said. “We hope to get a lot of people out to this upcoming meeting because nobody showed up to the last one,” which was held in July.
“No one wants to come to a meeting and sit inside in the summertime. Nobody. So, we had to move it,” she said.