After several years of lobbying and failures, Sundridge-Strong Fire Chief Andrew Torrance is finally getting a full time fire prevention officer.
The officer, when hired, will help Torrance fill gaps in services he detailed in a report to the new Sundridge-Strong Fire Committee in January. Torrance's report lists five service gaps including ensuring the department has sufficient staff resources to co-ordinate mandated training and ensuring the department can meet its level of service by undergoing continuous recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters.
The committee, which is made up of members of council from both Strong and Sundridge, unanimously supported the idea of a fireprevention officer at its March meeting, but it was a close call when the vote came down to the respective town councils which have the final say on creating the full-time position.
Sundridge council has always been supportive of the fire prevention officer position and unanimously supported the motion at its March 8th meeting.
It next came down to the Township of Strong. The previous Strong council consistently voted against creating a fire prevention officer position. But the October municipal election resulted in a large turnover on council and the new Strong council passed the motion in a 3-2 recorded vote with the new members voting in favour and the veteran councillors opposed. With the vote tied at two, Mayor Tim Bryson, who also sits on the fire board committee, broke the deadlock.
Councillor Jim Ronholm, who chairs the fire committee, voted for the fire prevention position as did his colleague Kevin Noaik. Veteran councillors Marianne Stickland and Jeff McLaren opposed creating the new position.
The new officer will help with training, public education and fire prevention. The individual will be paid between $63,000 to $68,000 annually based on a 40 hour work week and staff will investigate if grants can offset the salary for the first year.
Torrance has said several times in the past that it's been challenging for the department to maintain its present level of service. He told the fire committee at its March meeting that Burk's Falls has a full time fire chief and a full time fire prevention officer. Torrance added that the South River/Machar Fire Department had expanded the role of its fire prevention officer to three days a week this year from one with the goal of turning the position into a five-day-a-week job. Torrance said Magnetawan also had two paid personnel.
With the exception of the paid positions, the firefighters at all four Almaguin departments are volunteers.
In supporting the Fire Prevention Officer position, Strong Mayor Tim Bryson said over the years requirements for firefighters have increased and they need more training. Bryson acknowledged the new position would be “a hit to our budgets” but reducing levels of service was “not an option”.
The Strong councillors who opposed the new position had little to say on the matter during their regular council meeting.
But Sundridge councillors including Mayor Justine Leveque were very vocal. Leveque said during the Sundridge council debate that all the large surrounding communities in Almaguin with fire departments had more than one paid staff person in place “so we're behind the ball on this”.
Deputy Mayor Shawn Jackson said both communities have been debating this issue for years adding what Fire Chief Torrance was expected to accomplish was too much for one person. Jackson said “we can do a lot by adding one more person, retain the Fire Chief and improve the service”.
Without naming anyone, Councillor Fraser Williamson said members of council who opposed creating a new fire position were too focused on how much money the officer would cost both municipalities. Williamson said hiring a fire prevention officer was an investment that would help keep the communities and volunteers safe.
In also supporting the motion, Councillor Jim MacLachlan said the gaps in service were large and not small.
Councillor Sharon Smith also supported the hiring of a fire prevention officer but asked where the money would come from to pay for the new position.
