Activist James Russell says he plans to end his day-old hunger strike at the Niagara Baptist Church Burial Ground after town councillors debate his demands in a meeting Tuesday night.
He said his intention was to stay for as long as it took, but said his wife Marilyn is in a “bit of a state,” so he plans to leave tonight no matter what.
Dressed in a suit jacket and dress pants, Russell chained himself to the plaque at the burial ground at noon on Monday.
The 76-year-old Toronto resident has a 10-pound gold chain wrapped around his wrist and secured to the plaque.
“It’s the heaviest chain I could buy on Amazon,” he said.
He hopes that by staging the hunger strike, the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake will agree to unearth and restore headstones he believes are buried at the historic Black cemetery.
“I want the town to do the right thing, to restore the names to the folks, to the Black Canadian settlers who are buried here,” he said.
A ground penetrating radar search done in 2021 showed there could be 28 graves and 19 buried headstones on the property.
Russell estimated it would cost about $59,000 to unearth and restore the headstones.
When he launched his protest Monday, Russell said he planned to sit on the property around the clock, with no food, until Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa and the town agreed to his demands.
During his first night he saw four skunks. However, he wasn’t alone. Resident Yvonne Bredow, who led a Black Lives Matter rally through NOTL in 2020, spent the entire night with Russell.
“When I did the Black Lives Matter rally and speeches there, I didn’t have a lot of support from the locals,” she told The Lake Report.
“I found out from our friend in Hamilton when he sent me the video of the news that this gentleman was here. And I came out to support him,” she added.
Russell claims the town purposefully buried headstones in the past and that it’s the town’s responsibility to unearth and cover the costs of restoring them.
Bredow said the town should “do their due diligence and find the money” to restore the headstones, without using tax dollars.
Zalepa told The Lake Report the town has been successful in the past when it came to privately funded projects, like the ordnance boundary stone restoration project.
“We’re a little community” without the resources of a big municipality, he said.
On Monday night, Russell said he slept in his chair and used blankets to keep himself warm.
With a spring heat wave hitting NOTL, weather forecasts so far show nighttime temperatures will only dip to about 9C this week.
Zalepa showed up Monday evening after hearing Russell was requesting to speak with him personally.
Russell said the mayor stayed for about 45 minutes and said what he’s asking for is not in the budget.
“There are no funds in the town’s operating budget to maintain the old cemeteries that we have,” Zalepa told The Lake Report.
He said the town is working with the Friends of the Forgotten committee to raise money for the burial ground’s restoration.
“We feel long term that that’s the path forward,” said Zalepa.
Chief administrative officer Marnie Cluckie told The Lake Report the town doesn’t know what the cost would be yet and is doing its due diligence to find out and present it to council.
Earlier on Monday, Kevin Turcotte, the town’s manager of parks and recreation, visited and spoke with Russell.
Turcotte took some notes and told him he’d pass the information along to his supervisor, said Russell.
Many people visited him Monday, some bringing him drinks and blankets to help get him through the night.
Former lord mayor Betty Disero stopped by late Monday night to make sure he had a flashlight.
And Coun. Maria Mavridis also visited and said she plans to bring the issue to Tuesday night’s council committee meeting.
“Marnie said we’re in the stage one of the archeological assessment. We should have that by the end of the month,” Mavridis said on Tuesday morning.
“I just don’t want it to get set aside,” she added.
If the town agrees to his requests, he’ll be happy, said Russell, a filmmaker and former Toronto Star news photographer.
What he is doing is nothing compared to what those buried at the site had to go through, he said.
Russell is known for his restoration efforts at the burial ground, located on Mississagua Street near Mary Street. He’s been advocating to unearth the headstones since 2021, when the town allowed him to search the site using ground penetrating radar.
He’s been planning the hunger strike for about a month and wanted to do it last weekend, however the weather wasn’t in his favour, he said.
All he brought with him is a duffel bag filled with foil blankets and portable phone chargers, two large water bottles and a book.
To pass the time, he planned to read “To Have and Have Not,” by Ernest Hemingway.
He is aware the town could call the police to arrest him for trespassing.
“The town can’t leave me here,” he said.
However, town spokesperson Lauren Kruitbosch said, “Mr. Russell is currently operating within his right to protest. Therefore, police involvement is not required at this time.”
He’s also aware that if he goes too long without food, he could wind up in hospital.
“I figured at my age, I’ve got seven to 10 days,” he added.
Asked if he was scared, he alluded to those buried on the property. “These folks were scared and I owe it to them.”
Originally his wife Marilyn was coming on Saturday to bring him a change of clothes and an umbrella.
He said she’s the only one with the combination to unlock his chains.
However, since Russell plans to go home Tuesday night, she has told him the combination.
On Monday, George Webber, head of the Friends of the Forgotten committee, which is working to create a memorial landscape at the burial ground, watched Russell from the sidewalk as he started his protest.
“I think he’s refusing to understand the dynamics involved. I mean, this is a process,” Webber told The Lake Report.
“The town’s not in a position to make any decisions on what he is requesting. He knows that. But he’s leaving that out,” he said.
The town needs to go with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario and other bodies before any work can be done at the site, said Cluckie.
“We actually have the same objective. We want to preserve and restore and maintain this wonderful asset and commemorate and honour the people buried here,” she said.
Webber is worried the protest will confuse the community, but wants to be clear that Russell has not been part of the Friends of the Forgotten since October.
Russell said he doesn’t plan to stop with the Niagara Baptist Church Burial Ground.
Other sites where he believes Black settlers are buried, like 240 Centre St. and McNab Cemetery, are still on his radar, and he says both are a “work in progress.”
He said he’s participated in a few protests — one in Silvertown, Ga., in 1966, one in Berkeley, Calif., in 1971 and another in Markham in 2005.