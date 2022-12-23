On Dec. 13, Hastings County revealed through a media release that a search for an appropriate warming centre in Bancroft had been unsuccessful so far after “an exhaustive search effort.” However, the County reaffirmed its commitment to continuing to work with Bancroft to find a warming centre for those who need it this winter, and when one is found, they will be providing financial support to operate it. Town of Bancroft general manager Andra Kauffeldt, Hastings County Warden Bob Mullin and Jane Kali and Victoria Burke from the North Hastings Community Trust comment on this issue.
Kauffeldt reiterated to The Bancroft Times on Dec. 14 that the search for a suitable warming centre location continues and that as new locations are proposed, Hastings County staff, with the cooperation of the Town of Bancroft and other agencies are going to pursue them to ascertain if they’re suitable and available.
Hastings County is responsible for the funding and operating of warming centres in Belleville, Quinte West and Bancroft, according to Kauffeldt, and that the County, Bancroft and many community partners, citizens and agencies have been working over the past year to find a warming centre location for this winter, without success thus far. She says that alternatives have been considered and continue to be considered as potential solutions to address both the short term and long term needs of this community’s vulnerable sector.
“The realities of homelessness are not unique to Bancroft and exist in almost every town and city in the country. While a warm room would provide a brief reprieve from the winter elements, it's not a long-term solution to a much larger systemic problem. All levels of government, including the provincial and federal governments, need to work together to solve this crisis. Locally, Bancroft is the regional hub, and as a result, homelessness is most visible here as people from across the region seek supports, warmth and shelter in the town. Homelessness exists in every municipality in our area to some degree, and we need to make sure that our voices are united to find a meaningful solution. We encourage residents of North Hastings to call or write to their MP, MPP or local municipal council representatives about their concerns, no matter where they live. The Town of Bancroft remains committed to continuing to work with the County of Hastings, our community partners, neighbouring municipalities, service providers and citizens to find an appropriate location for a warm room,” she says.
Mullin told The Bancroft Times on Dec. 15 that as soon as the season shut down last year, County and municipal staff immediately began looking and had a meeting with a group who had potential spaces for a warming centre, but with what was needed in terms of security, facilities and the number of volunteers needed for that period of time, a lot of them backed off at that point.
“They maybe weren’t prepared to put that much effort into it, or didn’t have the resources to put that much effort into it. The County looked at some alternatives, some temporary shelters, but being a warming centre, you need washrooms and the rest of it,” he says.
There was a space offered but it was outside the Bancroft municipal boundaries, according to Mullin, so that was a problem, in terms of transporting people and crossing municipal boundaries. They also considered trying to use the huts they used for administering the [COVID-19] vaccines as a makeshift warming centre, but they weren’t really suitable.
“So, we’ve tried, we’re obviously still welcoming if there’s any groups that want to still come forward,” he says.
As contained in their Dec. 13 media release, Hastings County encourages anyone that finds themselves in an emergency homeless situation to call the local Community and Human Services office at 613-332-3410 or 1-866-569-1941. Outside of business hours, they can contact After Hours emergency services at 1-877-528-9514. Services available may include accommodations, transportation to available services and outreach service referral.
Kali and Burke, who are the executive director and the coordinator of harm reduction and outreach services with the NHCT, acknowledge the need for a warming centre, but see it only as a stopgap measure and not the viable long-term solutions that are needed to help the vulnerable population in Bancroft and the surrounding area, solutions that they’ve been advocating for years.
Burke says that the social determinants of health aren’t met by a warming centre.
“We’re just not pushing for a warming centre that doesn’t fit the needs of the folks who’d actually use it. And that’s where it comes in, involving people with direct experience. If you really hear from folks who are directly affected and directly a part of this, then you get to hear from them about what needs need to be met and not this top-down model,” she says.
Kali says that they hear all the time that things like warming centres are better than nothing.
“I would really love for us and all levels of government to raise the bar. Let’s meet the needs of people for real and certainly there’s enough money and collective will to do something that is actually way more humane,” she says.
Kali refers to a Trent University study by Ellen Buck-McFadyen, R.N., Ph.D, called “Three Models of Rural Emergency Shelters: Exploring the Participant Experience and Lessons Learned” that researched three shelter models (church, motel and warming centre) in the last three years.
“The motel project actually came out as a lot cheaper than a warming centre [$920 per night versus $1,200 per night] and when people have their own room and their own shower and their own space, they have their own dignity. When people ask us about that, we’re pushing for something that really meets the needs of people in a dignified manner like the hotel model or better yet, affordable housing for the long term,” she says.
At this point, however, Hastings County, Bancroft and its community partners are still searching for a viable warming centre location for the short term, while also looking into longer term solutions to the homelessness crisis. Mullin says that if a suitable space is found soon, the County will release a statement advising the community of that fact. The Bancroft Times will pass along this information as soon as it becomes available.