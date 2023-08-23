SHERBROOKE – Central Nova Member of Parliament and Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser was on hand in Sherbrooke on Aug. 18 to mark recent federal government investments in the community’s major infrastructure.
The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s has received more than $130,000 in federal grants and contributions over the past few weeks to undertake accessibility improvements at key public sites, including the library, Recplex and Main Street.
“We’re supporting [these projects] to make sure that everyone has the ability to access these facilities and participate fully in the community,” Fraser noted on his Facebook page. “Congratulations to everyone involved and thank you for your local leadership. These investments will go a long way in revitalizing our small communities, while ensuring they remain enjoyable and accessible to all.”
He added: “The residents of Sherbrooke and surrounding area have put incredible effort into improving their community over the last few years, and I enjoyed visiting the community to grab a bite at Beanie’s Bistro, and to learn more about how our support is helping make the community an even better place to live.”
The federal government’s Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF), small projects component, launched in 2022, supports organizations that are that “investing to make spaces, communities, workplaces, services and systems more accessible and improving the inclusion of persons with disabilities.”
Said Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s Deputy Warden James Fuller in an email to The Journal on Aug. 18: “With improvements to our ramps, doors and public spaces, we are increasing access for people of all abilities to use and enjoy our municipal facilities.”