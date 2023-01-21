The Canadian government’s International Experience Canada (IEC) season is now open to international youth who have expressed interest in gaining work and travel experience in Canada. Those who are already in the IEC pool will begin receiving invitations to apply for their work permit.
Sean Fraser, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship made the announcement.
This year, Canada will be extending this opportunity to nearly 90,000 international youth, as announced on December 1, 2022.
This expansion will help Canadian employers find the workers they need to fill labour shortages across the country.
Canada is undergoing through labour shortage in several sectors including healthcare and tourism, which is not only causing a physical distress to the public but is also bogging down the economy.
Immigrants and international youth, however, are playing an important role in economic recovery, as can be seen in several Canadian cities including Milton.
Jenna Gill, a physician who runs a veterinary clinic said she was able to find a humble but knowledgeable nurse for her small medical facility. She said that government’s immigration policies, particularly programs like International Experience Canada were vital for local businesses to start thriving again.
Canada has a long-standing history of supporting Canadian and international youth to travel and work abroad. IEC helps youth explore new cultures, languages and societies, all while developing life skills and improving their job prospects for the future.
IEC is a reciprocal program that allows Canadian and international youth to work and travel in each other’s countries.
The Minister for Tourism Randy Boissonnault said the program would help address labour shortage in Canada’s tourism industry. “IEC is a fantastic opportunity for both Canada's tourism industry and the personal and professional development of young leaders at home and abroad”, he said.
Kim Dong, an eatery owner in Halton region said he had welcomed a new chef from abroad recently to introduce Asian cuisine in his restaurant. “It wasn’t possible for me to learn all the Asian cuisine by myself, but finding one is not at all difficult in Canada anymore”, he said, “it’s a win-win situation for both the business owners and the aspirants”, he added.