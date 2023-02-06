Addy Veccia turned in back-to-back personal best performances in her bid to return to the Provincial Super Series Ontario championships.
The Ridgetown skater won a silver medal in Star 9 (short program) and a bronze in Star 8 (long program) at the Super Series competition in LaSalle on Jan. 28-29 weekend.
One weekend earlier, Veccia won the silver in Star 8 in Milton.
Veccia currently sits ninth in the provincial standings as the top 18 in her Star 8 and 9 age-14 over qualify for the Super Super Ontario championship in Stratford in March.
Veccia competed in the Super Series provincials last year and finished ninth.
She competed in the provincials in 2018 in Kingston and 2019 in Mississauga and qualified in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the competition.
Veccia, 15, is a member of the Ridgetown Skating Club, where she trains regularly under the tutelage of her mother, Deb Veccia, and also skates in Brantford twice a week, where Alison Purkis and Teresa Hagar coach her.
Veccia is a ‘AAA’ Gold level skater, having achieved gold medal testing in skills, dance and artistic as she is currently working towards a fourth gold level in free skate.