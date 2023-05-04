The average Kaslo homeowner will see a 6.85% increase on their tax bill this year, Village officials say.
The town’s 2023 draft budget calling for the increase was approved by council at a special budget meeting on April 18.
The 2023 budget sees a judicious use of nearly $76,000 from last year’s surplus to bring down the overall tax burden, which would have been “much higher,” said the Village’s top bureaucrat.
“We’re fortunate we do have surplus funds to draw upon,” Chief Administrative Officer Ian Dunlop told council. “…We can’t spend that much surplus every year, but this year fortunately we have the money set aside to do that.”
The total budget this year is for nearly $8 million, likely a record, the CAO said. But it’s a little skewed, as the Village received nearly $1 million from the provincial Growing Communities Fund as a special grant – and only a small portion of that will be spent this year.
Of that $7.97 million the village will take in total revenue, only $778,000 is from household taxes – less than 10%.
Grants from other levels of government are more than half the Village’s revenues, while reserves, sale of services and utility fees are other revenue streams.
“We do rely on sales of service and other sources of revenue, but the unconditional grants are what allow us to do business, to do projects,” Dunlop says.
The Village is also sitting on $2.8 million in reserves, though most of those are earmarked for specific infrastructure, like water and sewer systems, the cemetery, library, or aerodrome.
Assessment oddity
Every budget process has its quirks, and Dunlop said this year it was a strange ruling that saw the town’s non-market assessment – the value of all new building in the village – decrease by nearly three-quarters of a percentage point.
That changed the Village’s calculations of how much it would need from each homeowner.
“That threw the numbers off a fair bit,” he said. “I was targeting a 6% property tax increase on average, now it will be 6.85%. It will vary by property.
“It’s unusual see it change that much. It’s usually .1-.2% on non-market change. Somebody must have appealed a development, that things were not so far along. We really don’t have an explanation.”
Capital projects
Among the major spending projects this year is the continuation of the Kaslo River Dike project, the addition of a UV system to the water treatment plant, arena repairs, a new public works shed, park developments, and nearly $1.2 million worth of renovation work on the Kemball building.
The Village will also manage grants of $321,000 to be spent on FireSmart projects around the community.
The public works department will get a new electric pickup truck and zero-turn mower.
Most of the projects are paid for in part or fully by grants. While the Kemball building renos are under-funded, the Village will pull $100,000 from the Growing Community Fund for some of the work.
Councillors said they were happy to see the Village doing so much work for a minimum cost to taxpayers.
“We’re basically keeping in line with CPI,” said Kaslo Mayor Suzan Hewat. “There’s not a lot of areas we could cut, if people wanted to cut service. And even that, you can see the amount that does come from municipal taxation is quite minimal in comparison to other agencies.
“We’re asked continually to provide increased service, and it costs money to provide service.”
It was important to recognize the stress taxpayers are under, said another councillor.
“We really recognize the challenges people have had… coming out of COVID,” said Molly Leathwood. “I think our budget, even though some of our expenses have gone up considerably, we’re still really trying to be aware of not increasing our taxes by too much.
“So the decision to use the prior surplus is a good one and it really will benefit the community because we don’t then have to raise taxes higher than what they are.”
Next steps
While the financial plan is set, there’s still plenty of financial decisions to be made. The Growing Communities Fund windfall of $998,000 is one such issue. Council has to tell the Province its plans for the money by year’s end. Council may also get word on funding for a new library, sewer system and water treatment plant projects, among others.
The Village budget is expected to continue to call for single-digit increases for the next few years, if present conditions continue. The five-year financial plan calls for a projected 6% tax increase in 2024, followed by a 5%, 4% and 3% in 2025, 2026 and 2027 respectively.
The five-year financial plan and tax rates bylaws were given three readings at the regular meeting April 25 and are expected to be adopted on May 9.