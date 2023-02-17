The Ridgetown Royals expected a coronation, but the Pain Court Patriotes stole the crown.
The Royals’ bid for their first championship in over 20 years – and a perfect season – came to a crashing halt as the second-seed Patriotes pulled off a stunning 56-46 upset at RDHS last Thursday night.
The Royals rolled over the LKSSAA ‘A’ senior boys basketball league winning all 13 regular season and playoff games, the last 11 by double-digits, including flattening the Sarnia St. FX Chevaliers 67-28 two nights earlier in the semifinals.
“This is probably the worst loss of my career,” long-time Royals’ head coach Tom Van Eerd said afterwards.
The Royals won both regular-season meetings as they defeated the Patriotes 60-52 at home on Dec. 7 – their last single-digit margin of victory – and 54-20 at Pain Court on Jan. 16.
But the Royals saw a completely different Patriotes’ team on Thursday night. The visitors rolled out to a 9-2 first-quarter lead and never trailed en route to their 10-point margin of victory.
“They beat us, they hit every shot, they played really, really well,” Van Eerd said of the Patriotes, who won their second straight LKSSAA title. “I give them all the credit. It wasn’t a case of us losing it. They won it. They deserved it.”
The coach did not feel his team was overconfident going into the game.
“We were too tentative. We missed a lot of early little easy buckets that we normally wouldn’t miss,” Van Eerd said, as the Royals’ first field goal didn’t come until the second quarter.
The Royals shook off the nerves in the second quarter as they outscored the Patriotes 14-12 and trailed 21-16 at halftime.
Ridgetown’s offence continued to roll into the third period as they got to within one point several times but couldn’t pull even.
“Six times we got to within one point, and I thought, ‘here we go,’” Van Eerd said. “And every time we got close, they’d open it back up again. I thought if we took the lead once, we’d never give it up.”
The Patriotes’ Macguire Graham was the biggest thorn in the Royals’ comeback hopes as he had three three-pointers in the third quarter and then added 10 more points in the fourth quarter to fuel Pain Court’s 17-9 run over the final eight minutes to cap their 10-point victory.
De-Jaun Jackson led the Royals with 17 points, including two three-pointers. Trent Pickering had 10 points, including a pair of treys; Mack Anderson had six points, Owen Campbell and Trent Smith both hit three-pointers, while Ethan Wolf had two points.
The game was the last as Royals for Eric VanMaanen, Liam Duffy, Jackson, Pickering and Smith, who graduate this spring.
Ben Knowler, Cory Beecroft, David Furlotte, Campbell, Wolf and Anderson are first-year seniors who won the 2022 junior ‘A’ title and will give the Royals a solid nucleus for the 2023-24 season.
Thursday’s loss marked the second year in a row the Royals had an undefeated regular season but lost in the playoffs.
The Royals went 6-0 in the abbreviated 2021-22 regular season but were upset by the fourth-seed Blenheim Bobcats 49-42 in the semifinals.
The Patriotes defeated the Bobcats 58-33 in the championship game.
CURLING: The Royals’ boys curling team will be in Wallaceburg on Tuesday for the LKSSAA semifinals.
The Royals, who finished second at 5-1, take on the Ursuline Lancers at 9 a.m., with the winner advancing to the final in the afternoon draw against the winner of Sarnia Northern and St. Patrick.
HOCKEY: The Royals were eliminated by the Petrolia Lambton Central Lancers 8-1 in last Wednesday’s LKSSAA ‘A-AA’ semifinal. Ethan Bester scored the only Ridgetown goal, assisted by Aidan Campbell and Ethan Wolf.