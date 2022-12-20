It’s been more than a week since the Friends of Jasper National Park have been able to take the Snowdog out to play.
Sarah Butterfield, the Friends’ project co-ordinator, said they were going to go out last Thursday and Friday, but “it just got too cold.”
Needless to say, this week has been a write-off for trail grooming as well. That’s just fine with Butterfield for two good reasons.
The first reason is safety for the volunteers. The second reason is flatpacking only works down to -20 C. Below that temperature, the conditions are far from ideal with the snow itself.
“They call it ‘icing sugar snow’. It doesn't stick to anything. Not even thinking about the volunteers’ comfort but even just the snow, it just wouldn't be worth the effort,” Butterfield said.
“-20 C is just the last zone in which we can get a good bang for our buck if we do head out to groom.”
Regardless, the Friends have already done a lot of grooming for people to enjoy. The group works separately from Parks Canada but in a complementary way so that all trails get approved. Each team has its own equipment.
The Friends have been able to groom trails where they don't need a trackset or any other additional gear and machinery. The group has taken on some trails that Parks would normally do in order to allow Parks to focus on other areas like the winter hubs where its equipment is needed.
Butterfield said it’s been a good fit with the Friends’ volunteers and their “machine,” which is popular with the volunteer groomers weather-permitting.
“It is a pretty full schedule. Everybody really loves to get on the Snowdog. Even though they're volunteers, we do – with the right conditions – get out packing pretty much daily.”
The Snowdog is what she described as basically a motorized shopping cart, except it pulls the user along rather than the user pushing it. It is the only motorized vehicle allowed on the trail.
This year, the Friends have 50 kilometres of trails to tend for its Winter Trail Project. They offer a recreational venue for winter runners, bicyclists, cross country skiers and snowshoers out there. Basically, they are multi-use trails for people to get creative on skate skis or nearly anything that isn’t motorized.
“The base is there for you so you don't have to worry about postholing,” Butterfield said.
This project started as a fundraising effort where the friends of the Friends raised $22,000, which the Friends matched. Butterfield said the groundswell of support was heartwarming.
“It's just been a really great feelgood project. It has made a big difference, I think, for people. We've gotten a lot of positive reviews, positive support… All in all, it's been a really successful project.”