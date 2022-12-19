With new leadership comes new ideas, and Penetanguishene Mayor Doug Rawson has big ideas for the town’s cultural presence on three fronts: Communities in Bloom, Winterama and historic heritage on par with previous Champlain celebrations.
Committee of the whole meetings are where council members discuss the elements to run municipalities by hearing reports and making pitches on community improvement; regular meetings, by contrast, are where decisions are made through definitive votes.
This was the first committee of the whole meeting for the newly-elected council of this term, and some of the first-time council members were doing their best to keep up in following municipal procedures.
Rawson, previously a former town councillor, spared no mercy in using the first committee of the whole meeting to advocate for his short list of big ideas to be looked at by town staff for impacts of costs and difficulties.
The first item Rawson asked to be put onto the recreation and community services referral list was Communities in Bloom; a non-profit organization focused on municipal beautification through flowers, gardens, and community spirit.
“I would love to get a little more understanding from our director about what it’s going to take to be a Communities in Bloom champion,” said Rawson. “I know it’s going to require staff time (and) some money in our budget, but I want us to set a goal, an aspiration, that we will be a champion in 2025, or ‘26, or ‘24.
“We’ve all talked about Rotary Wendat Champlain Park and the investment we’ve put in there. We need to celebrate the community… in a big way, and bring people here to see what it is; this is a draw for the community.”
Requirements for pulling off such a feat were what Rawson asked recreation and community services director Sherry Desjardins to look into, and it was a similar request as he continued with his inquiries into making Penetanguishene a strong community through one of the most prominent events of the town’s past: Winterama.
“I know in budgets in the past, we’ve said: ‘let’s put an extra $5,000 in’,” Rawson began. “This is a signature event. I don’t know how many people have said to me, ‘I remember when…’ and then they rhyme off the year.”
Rawson related that although he had explained to residents that their volunteering contributions would be invaluable to the success of such an event, the municipality needed to step up their contribution as well.
“What will it take for us to make this the signature event for the people coming here, that this is the draw – not just this year, but every year. How do we build upon this that this becomes the big main event of the community?
“I’d love to see it, not so much for this Winterama but moving forward. WHat are the steps we need to do to make this the signature event, and what support and tools does Sherri need that everyone’s coming here for our Winterama every year and it gets bigger and bigger and bigger; so people 20 years from now say, ‘I remember when in 2023 - 2024 - 2025 that was the best one ever’?” asked Rawson.
Light laughter came from members of council and those in attendance as Rawson forewarned he had one more item to add based on the success of the 2015 event: Champlain 400.
“In 2015, we celebrated our cultures, our community, with the Champlain event,” Rawson explained, adding how the town’s land acknowledgement ceremonies have brought local cultures together.
“My understanding when we launched our Champlain event in ‘15 – (there) was the spirit was that this was going to become an annual event. I would love to see that we bring back a cultural event, and that in our summertime event it’s really about our people, our cultures, our face, our everything. We come together, and this is our summer event.”
Once again, Rawson requested staff come back with a report on how to make such an event become realized.
Chaired by Coun. Bill Waters, who was unfamiliar with asking for discussion on any of the items before council voted, the committee voted with hasty agreement on all of Rawson’s requests.
It wasn’t until experienced member Coun. George Vadeboncoeur spoke up afterward that a comment of concern was made toward Rawson’s strong drive to support town tourism.
“I appreciate the mayor’s enthusiasm with the event and whatnot,” said Vadeboncoeur, “but it takes resources to organize these events. I appreciate the director’s going to undertake a review; that takes resources as well.
“There are already events taking place, both in Penetanguishene and in our area that celebrate culture. Hopefully we can build on some of that and not duplicate; that would be my interest.”
Vadeboncoeur added that partnering with an existing event could be as beneficial as creating a new event, due to finance and human resources for the efforts, with a note that council might want to be mindful of that possibility.
The items brought forward by Rawson to look into the Communities in Bloom, Winterama, and Champlain events were added to the referral list for staff to bring back a report at an upcoming meeting.
Previously, Rawson had also shared similar enthusiasm for the town’s tourism events during the 2023 budget discussions at the start of the month. He referenced how neighbouring municipality Midland had taken their Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival from nothing to success in just a few years.
Meetings of Penetanguishene council are held on the second Wednesday of each month, and can be watched live on Rogers TV cable 53, or on the Rogers TV website.
Archives of regular meetings of council are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.