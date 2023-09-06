ANTIGONISH — Menstruation has often been a taboo subject, although it directly impacts the lives of half of the population – and in more ways than the other half might think.
At first mention of menstruation, many people think of some time-worn stereotypes. They might even reflect on the often-hidden nature of the period product aisle in big box stores. But, what they won’t likely consider is the cost of menstruation – and that buying period products is not a choice; it’s a necessity.
This summer, the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services (also known as the AWRC) and other women’s centres across the province were provided provincial funding to help alleviate what has come to be known as “period poverty”– described by the United Nations as “the struggle many low-income women and girls face while trying to afford menstrual products.”
In August, the AWRC launched the program – covering Antigonish and Guysborough counties – where free period products of the recipient’s choice will be supplied for pick up.
AWRC Director Anita Stewart said to start the program the organization created a number of period kits to be handed out to people at their office in the Kirk building on Main St., Antigonish. In the coming weeks, as public schools and StFX University resume classes, information about the program will be provided to students. And, through community partners, the AWRC hopes more women will connect with the program.
“We want women to either email or call us, and let us know what brand they use, what size if applicable; basically, get all that information. I'm a big believer that just because a woman is living in poverty, she shouldn't settle for second-rate period products. Every woman who has a period has their very own specific wants or needs, or what have you, and I want to honour that by being very intentional and buying what they want,” said Stewart.
Asked about the sustainability of the project, Stewart said it will only last until the one-time grant money runs out. However, data is being kept of program outcomes and that information may be key to unlocking further funds.
Although the project has just begun, the feedback has been positive.
“I think on our first day we had eight kits made up. Yesterday, there were several more…and we're finding that mothers are calling in for themselves and their daughters,” said Stewart.
Speaking to the need for a period supply project in this area, Stewart said, “The costs of a pack of tampons or a pack of pads is astronomical and has increased during COVID. I noticed myself picking up supplies for my own daughters. So, a lot of women are finding themselves just not being able to make ends meet, so we can help them in this small way. [And] then, hopefully, that will help them be able to purchase extra groceries or what have you.”
To access the free period product program, call 902-863-6221or email the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre at info@awrcsasa.ca.