The Town of The Blue Mountains will be counting a lot of trees this summer.
At its committee of the whole meeting on June 27, The Blue Mountains accepted a staff report about plans this summer to prepare an inventory of all trees on town-owned properties.
Shawn Carey, director of operations, said the town has partnered with the University of Toronto faculty of forestry to develop an inventory and condition of trees located on town property.
The ultimate goal is to create a tree preservation and replacement policy and program.
“We’re pleased to be undertaking this work. (The town) does not have a program to preserve, manage or replace our trees,” said Carey. “The time has come, we can do better.”
Through the partnership with the university, an urban forest researcher/student will assist the town with the project as part of their master’s thesis work. Other partners with the work include: The Blue Mountains Tree Trust, the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority and the Blue Mountain Watershed Trust.
The inventory project will also include a health assessment of each tree and will utilize the “NeighbourWoods” program that has been used by other municipalities.
“We need to have a better understanding of what we have,” said Carey.
In the near future, the town will be setting up volunteer crews to help make the tree inventory. The inventory work should be finished by the end of August 2023. Local citizens interested in assisting the project are encouraged to visit the project website to find out more information about how they can get involved.
“We need the support of the community and community volunteers,” said Carey, who said having an inventory of the town’s trees is an important first step towards more proactively managing the town’s tree resources.
Carey said currently the town is reactive to tree-related issues. With a proactive approach the town will have the ability to better plan ahead for future issues and maximize the effectiveness of its tree nursery located at the municipal golf course.
Members of council enthusiastically supported the program.
“This is wonderful,” said Coun. Paula Hope. “You can’t manage what you can’t measure.”
Coun. June Porter also praised the program.
“I’m excited about this. It’s a great initiative with great potential for the town,” said Porter.