BROCKTON – The parking lot for the Bruce Power Soccer Fields is being relocated as part of an improvement project that will eventually include construction of an accessible washroom, changeroom, equipment storage and concession building.
Approving the report means staff will prepare tender documents for relocating the lot, and installing the west watermain and additional walkways to the soccer park. Estimated cost is $575,000.
In 2021, the municipality received an Investing in Canada Infrastructure grant to construct the building. The grant remains valid until 2027.
A request for proposal was prepared in 2022 but no bids were received at that time. The reason stated in the report was the backlog of projects in the construction industry. The RFP was released again in January 2023; in March, council approved the tender of Domm Construction in the amount of $682,000 plus HST for the building.
Since then, staff have been working with Domm Construction and engineers from B. M. Ross on grading plans to ensure proper placement of the building and to avoid future water problems on the soccer fields. The report stated the slopes and berms are making siting of the building “challenging.” Walkerton FC has been consulted regarding field layout.
As stated in the report, the current parking lot was put in on a temporary basis prior to development of the East Ridge business park. The lot does not have enough spaces, meaning users often have to park on the road. The current parking area is part of phase three of the business park where lots will be available for sale. Trees and signs along the main berm are being relocated as part of the preparation for phase three.
The new layout will feature an asphalt pathway and gravel parking lot on the west side of the fields that will have approximately 170 spaces once it’s paved. Walking paths and sidewalks will connect to the new residential communities in the area. The new parking lot would also serve the proposed new arena.
Construction of the lot and pathway is planned for this fall.
In other recreation news, council received a report on resurfacing the Elmwood Community Centre playground. The project will address safety concerns.
Council also received a report on the Walkerton tennis court rehabilitation project and awarded the tender to Court Surface Specialists Ltd. in the amount of $235,050 plus HST.