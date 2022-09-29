Working towards reconciliation and Indigenous knowledge, Lethbridge School Division is working hard to make sure the culture and awareness is incorporated into its schools through education and programs.
The division is working to ensure the goals of Alberta Education’s Teaching Quality Standard, specifically standard five – applying foundational knowledge about First Nations, Metis, and Inuit – are met. Teachers will develop and apply foundational knowledge about Indigenous peoples for the benefit of all students.
“Lethbridge School Division works collaboratively with three lead teachers. We have a high school specialist, Shawnee Big Bull, and a middle school specialist, Jenna Bruised Head. And then we have an elementary specialist, Melanie Morrow,” said Joel Tailfeathers, coordinator of Indigenous education for LSD. “They work together within the schools, as well as myself overseeing the big scheme of things. Along with having four grad coaches, one for each high school within the district to help kids with their graduation.”
Tailfeathers notes the schools work hard to include Indigenous education in their curriculums with good support systems helping push the cause.
“The difficulty lies in our school leaders. Our superintendent, Cheryl Gilmore, is very appreciative and keeps an open mind to Indigenous education,” said Tailfeathers. “If your leaders believe in it, then the teachers and schools are going to believe in it. I have the confidence that all of our administrators throughout our district are going to put their best foot forward in order to enable a very productive learning opportunity for all of our students.”
For many, working on Indigenous education is not only a learning opportunity but a chance to advocate for those affected by the past.
“My grandma attended residential school. I always tell kids, and anybody else listening, that when I get to talk about residential schools, it is an honour to get to speak on behalf of her,” said Big Bull. “She never had a voice about her experience, so I get to be an ambassador on behalf of her and other residential school survivors, and those that didn’t make it back.”
Working to that cause Big Bull notes the kids are receptive to the lessons being taught. “The response I get from students and staff when I do talk about Orange Shirt Day, residential schools, and Treaty 7 has been very good. The kids enjoy hearing the stories and perspective about why we are wearing orange shirts. Understanding the idea behind that, and how we believe that every single child matters. It is unfair if any child feels like they don’t matter, because we don’t ever want to put our children in that situation. We also want to make sure that it never happens again. We know that children are our most precious resources, and we have to take care of them.”
The division works to promote the advocacy of Indigenous lives through its education and initiatives.
“We have this Pathways to Reconciliation project, and through that we were able to get rocks donated from Site One Landscape Supply, and we have made sure that every single student in our division can get a rock. The idea behind that is to create a pathway to reconciliation, where each school will place the rocks in their school yards. Creating a chance to come together and commemorate Orange Shirt Day and residential school survivors, as well as those that didn’t make it home.”
Rocks will be painted orange and students will be given the opportunity to write Blackfoot words or images relating to reconciliation or Indigenous culture.
Throughout Reconciliation Week, the Division will work to spread awareness through advocacy, putting on events at its schools to spread the message and incorporate Indigenous education into their programs.
“This week is about building relationships and moving forward with reconciliation. By building relationships, we are going to learn about our Indigenous culture. But also, making students feel comfortable within our school division. The primary focus is to embrace the cultural diversity that Lethbridge has and the school division that is within that district,” said Tailfeathers.