The children and youth of Swan Hills lucked out again this year with just a light sprinkling of snow on the ground for Halloween. While the town ended up seeing a decent dusting later that night, it held off until well after the last trick-or-treaters had wrapped up for the evening.
The town’s youth and children were enthusiastic but also well-mannered and polite. As usual, the Swan Hills community was incredibly generous with the treats they handed out, with more than a few trick-or-treaters lugging along bags or pillowcases chock-full of chips, candy, pop, and other goodies by the end of the evening.
The Grizzly Gazette hopes that everyone had a fantastic and safe Halloween!