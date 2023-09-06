Mayor Lisa Post said Orangeville was well represented at the recent Association of Municipalities of Ontario annual conference.
Post said the municipality sent three delegations to lobby provincial ministers on key issues facing the community that require collaboration and support from the provincial government.
The mayor said she’s looking forward to continuing conversations about improving the community that were started at the AMO meeting in London.
An Orangeville contingent met with Environment, Conservation, and Parks Minister David Piccini and discussed water capacity limitations in the municipality.
Post said they pushed for financial help to get the Pullen Well online.
“Town staff is continuing that dialogue with the team at the ministry,” Post said.
The group pressed upon Mental Health and Addictions Minister Michael Tibollo the need for more mental health and addictions resources in Orangeville. He was also invited to attend a round table discussion with community partners working on local mental health and addictions issues.
Post said that round table discussion is being planned for some time in October.
She said talking with Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney about the need for enhanced safety measures at Highway 9 and Rolling Hills garnered some success.
“The ministry was very receptive to our ask and the team at the (Ministry of Transportation Ontario) will be coming to the community over the coming weeks to review and address the situation,” Post said.
-30-