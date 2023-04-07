BROCKTON – A delegation representing Truth and Reconciliation Brockton provided an update on plans for 2023 during the March 28 council meeting.
Speaking for the delegation were Brandy Patterson and Alishia Oberle. Accompanying them were Terri Del Signore, Catherine Fritz and Robin Zettel.
The group organized in 2021, holding a candlelight vigil from Memory Lane to the library steps. Members of Neyaashiinigmiing (Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation) were invited to attend and shared their personal, family, and community experiences.
The event was well attended, with at least 100 people. The consensus was the event was needed and appreciated, providing an opportunity for the community to come together and learn more.
A similar but larger event took place to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in 2022, in part thanks to financial support from the Walkerton Optimists. The municipality also provided financial support, enabling the purchase of the Survivor’s Flag from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. The flag was displayed during the event and carried on the walk.
In 2023, the group continues its work, stated clearly in its mission statement: “We work to create opportunities for intercultural understanding, mutual respect, and empathy, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation.”
The group meets the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Walkerton library gallery room (visitors are welcome).
In the plans for 2023 is a Saugeen River event, scheduled for June 11 at 2 p.m. Held to celebrate the river, it will include a water blessing led by Saugeen First Nation Elder Shirley John. Other details will be confirmed.
The group has asked Brockton council to support the event by promoting it and providing financial assistance to cover travel expenses (for speakers), food (by an Indigenous caterer) and refreshments.
Tentative plans for summer also include bus trips to area powwows.
There will once again be a ceremony to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. As in the past, people will gather and walk from Memory Lane to the library steps for the formal part of the program. An informal gathering inside the library will follow.
The group is also asking council for financial support for this event.
On a motion by Deputy Mayor James Lang, council voted to support the Saugeen River event in the amount of $1,500, through NWMO funds (education), and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event in an amount up to $1,000 (depending on other funding being received).