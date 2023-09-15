BLYTH – A delegation representing the Blyth Kids Club appeared before North Huron council on Sept. 5, requesting approval to use land within the Blyth Community Centre grounds “to facilitate a proper soccer pitch.”
Joe Gahan and Megan Lee told councillors about the history of the club, why they felt a soccer field was a reasonable and necessary recreational activity for the kids of Blyth, and asked if they could use a portion of the community centre’s largely unused greenspace to do so.
“The Blyth Kids Club was started in the fall of 2022 when there was an obvious need in the Blyth community for soccer and other sports and recreation activities for the youth,” said Lee. “We started it off with an outdoor soccer program, which quickly grew and we moved into an indoor program. From there we worked through the winter months gaining great popularity with the huge fans of my husband, Coach Joe here.”
The program has continued to grow until now. They now meet four times a week, playing soccer and ball hockey, holding arts and crafts nights and participating in rollerblading and scooter nights.
“Our club is driven by a group of amazing volunteers, parents and of course the children,” a letter addressed to council said. “We pride ourselves on offering something for everyone, allowing kids to be kids, make friends, encourage positive attitudes and have a ton of fun along the way.
“We are looking to our North Huron council for the use of land within the Blyth Community Centre grounds to facilitate a proper soccer pitch, which would be available not just to the Blyth Kids Club but to the entire community.
“With the use of proper outdoor facilities, the Blyth Kids Club could offer a full club experience within Blyth. Our soccer evenings are the most popular, which would only grow if we could offer a program using proper facilities. In addition to soccer, we could offer more field sport options to the youth of our community.
“The Blyth Kids Club has taken over the previous Blyth Soccer Club assets, which includes all equipment (nets, balls, jerseys, etc.). We are only requiring a local soccer pitch for the club and community use.”
The pair told the council that they had already approached the Threshers, who utilize the community centre grounds for their annual Threshers weekend, and have an understanding of scheduling any games during the two weeks before and after the event.
“We have already spoken to many members of The Threshers Committee and Blyth Community which are in support of having a soccer field back in Blyth once again,” the letter said. “The Blyth Kids Club was founded on the need for more availability of children focused activities, specifically around fitness, inclusion and fun in Blyth, but we need your help to make this a possibility.”
Gahan said, “We have like 60 to 70 kids, we just have no permanent soccer fields. It would be really nice if we could find a proper location in the Blyth arena for our kids to play soccer.”
Councillors held a lengthy discussion, asking questions of the delegation and offering sincere compliments for all the work they do for the community and the kids in Blyth.
The club offered two preferred locations at the community centre grounds, one close to the campground and the infrastructure that accompanies it, so that one was quickly ruled out.
On the advice of Clerk Carson Lamb, councillors decided to have staff investigate the possibility further, identify costs, consider the Recreation Master Plan, and return with an informative report to make an informed decision.