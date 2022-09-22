This translation is part of a new initiative to provide content to our Chinese readers. You can find the English version, written by Sheila Wang at https://www.yorkregion.com/news-story/10693923-voter-guide-who-s-running-for-mayor-councillor-trustee-in-2022-municipal-election-in-richmond-hill/.
2022年市政和教務委員選舉將於10月24日舉行，烈治文山市民當天可前往投票站，決定誰將在市議會、約克區議會和學校教育局代表他們的利益。候選人可以從5月2日開始登記參選，提名截止日期為8月19日下午2點。
以下是烈治文山2022年角逐不同職位及地區的候選人名單：
市長
David West
郵箱及網站：campaign_manager@votedavidwest.ca, votedavidwest.ca
Holo Devnani
郵箱及網站：devnaniholo@gmail.com, facebook.com/Voteholodevnani
Carmine Perrelli
Domenic Bardari
郵箱及網站：richmondhill.domenic@gmail.com, domenicformayor.com
約克區議員
Godwin Chan 陳志輝
Joe DiPaola
郵箱及網站：joedipaola@outlook.com, www.joedipaola.ca
Marco Coletta
Abu Alam
郵箱：dr.abualam@gmail.com
Terrence Au 區宇航
第1選區議員
Carol Davidson
郵箱及網站：caroldavidsonoakridges@gmail.com, caroldavidson.ca
Greg Beros
Catherine Dellerba
Weibo Cheng 程微波
第2選區議員
Tom Muench
Sigmund Lee
郵箱及網站：votesigmund@gmail.com, theleeblog.ca
Tabinda Jatoi
Yehuda Goldberg
郵箱及網站：info@yehudagoldberg.ca, yehudagoldberg.ca
Scott Thompson
第3選區議員
Juni Yeung 楊儁立
郵箱及網站：candidate@VoteJuniYeung.ca, www.VoteJuniYeung.ca
Castro Liu 廖立暉
第4選區議員
Simon Cui
Raika Sheppard
Rose A. Weinberg
郵箱及網站：connect@roseaweinberg.com, www.roseaweinberg.com
Mahnaz Shahbazi
Johnny So 蘇光宇
郵箱及網站：johnnysoward4@gmail.com, www.johnnyso.ca
Liana Falzone
Harry H. Harakh
第5選區議員
Wil Husnutdinov
郵箱及網站：Wil.husnutdinov@gmail.com, Wilforward5.ca
Yuliya Benedziktavich
郵箱及網站：Benedikt.yuliya@gmail.com, ybenedikt.ca
Richard Rupp
Vera Murano
Sarkis Assadourian
Emmanuel Lazaris
Anders Lindfors-Wheeler
Shohreh Sabaghpour
郵箱：shohreh.ward5@gmail.com
Tarun Saroya
Karen Cilevitz
郵箱及網站：Karen.cilevitz@rogers.com, www.reelectkarencilevitz.ca
第6選區議員
Carol Chan 陈焕玲
郵箱及網站：votecarolchan@gmail.com, votecarolchan.com
Sharon Chisholm
郵箱及網站：vote.chisholm@gmail.com, votesharon.ca
Kate Jiang
Yung Li
Michael Shiu
郵箱：vote@michaelshiu.ca
Linda Zhang 張麗君
郵箱：info@votelinda.ca
Julie Maxey
教育委員
約克教育局（第1、2、4選區）
Ali Nikjoo
Robert Kolosowski
郵箱及網站：info@RobertForTrustee.ca, RobertForTrustee.ca
Crystal Yu
郵箱及網站：VoteCrystalYu@gmail.com, www.votecrystalyu.com
Jonathan Nadler
Jyoti Oberoi
約克教育局（第3和5選區）
Sadra Nasseri
郵箱及網站：sadra4trustee@gmail.com, sadra4trustee.ca
Cindy Liang 梁青
約克天主教育局
Glencia Brookes-Dos Santos
郵箱：dsanto4765@rogers.com
Gina De Caires
Maria Iafrate
Joe DiMeo
郵箱：Joseph.Dimeo4trustee@gmail.com
約克區法語教育局Membre du Conseil — Région d'York, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde
請注意：以下提名者由旺市政府行政部門管理。
Nicolas Bigaignon
Hanane Jaouich
Stefania Sigurdson Forbes
約克區法語天主教育局 Membre du Conseil — Région d'York, Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir
請注意：以下提名者由旺市政府行政部門管理。
Donald Blais
郵箱及網站：donaldjblais@bell.net, votedonaldblais.ca
誰可以投票？
如果您符合以下條件，即可以在烈治文山的市政選舉中投票：
加拿大公民；在 2022 年 10 月 24 日投票日或之前年滿 18 歲；並居住在烈治文山；或為烈治文山土地的擁有人或租客，或該擁有人或租客的配偶；並且不受任何法律禁止投票。
無論您在市內擁有或租用多少房產，只能在烈治文山的市政選舉中投票一次。
如何投票？
投票日，也就是 2022 年市政選舉投票的最後一天是 10 月 24 日星期一。
網上投票將從 10 月 18 日上午 10 點持續到10月24日晚上 8 點。
從 10 月 22 日到10月24日晚上 8 點，可以使用紙質選票和投票表進行投票。
投票中心將於10月22日和23日上午 10 點至下午 6 點開放，10月24日上午 10 點至晚上 8 點開放。
任何在晚上 8 點前進入投票中心排隊的人都有機會投票。選民可以到投票中心進行紙質投票、使用互聯網投票站或請求更改選民名單（例如添加他們的姓名或更新/更正他們的信息）。
在哪裡投票？
烈治文山共將設有12個投票站，每個選區有兩個。
第一選區：
Oak Ridges Public School, 160 Coons Rd.
Oak Ridges Community Centre, 12895 Bayview Ave.
第2選區：
Richmond Hill High School, 201 Yorkland St.
Elgin Barrow Arena, 43 Church St. S.
第3選區：
Richmond Green Sports Centre, 1300 Elgin Mills Rd. E.
Bayview Hill Community Centre, 114 Spadina Rd.
第4選區：
Elgin West Community Centre, 11099 Bathurst St.
M.L. McConaghy Seniors Centre, 10100 Yonge St.
第5選區：
Richvale Community Centre, 160 Avenue Rd.
Charles Howitt Public School, 30 Pearson Ave.
第6選區：
Langstaff Community Centre, 155 Red Maple Rd.
Ed Sackfield Arena and Fitness Centre, 311 Valleymede Dr.
有關市政選舉的更多信息，請訪問richmondhill.ca。