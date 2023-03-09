Employers and job seekers will be able to connect free of charge this spring and fall, with the help of the Town of Lincoln.
The town’s economic development office will be hosting two job fairs to help alleviate a challenging job market.
The first fair will happen at the Great Lakes Christian High School on Monday, April 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Local employers from all sectors will promote their businesses and speak to job seekers. The fall date is still to be decided.
Open to all ages — from high school students looking for summer employment to more experienced individuals looking for a career change or other employment opportunities — the fair aims to attract more people to work in the region and connect them with local employers.
The job fairs stem from the Town of Lincoln’s economic development strategy, which calls for the town to help develop the local workforce and assist employers in accessing talent.
It’s also connected to the Work in Lincoln initiative — a website launched last month — which aims to address the labour shortage in Lincoln and offers resources for job seekers to employers.
In an email to the Grimsby Lincoln News, Paul Di Ianni, director of economic development and communications, said the number 1 barrier to local economic growth and job creation was the lack of access to talent after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The town’s economic development department has been hard at work trying to solve the labour shortage locally, helping to promote that Lincoln has job opportunities for residents and newcomers alike,” said Di Ianni in a release.
Mayor Sandra Easton said the town was pleased to launch Work In Lincoln, which she said will help support many residents and local businesses.
“WorkinLincoln.ca and the job fairs will be a valuable resource to help our community grow and thrive in a post-pandemic environment,” Easton said.
Any businesses within the Town of Lincoln that wish to participate in the spring job fair should email Cameron Rotz at crotz@linoln.ca.