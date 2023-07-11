The Blue Mountains council has honoured Fire Chief Steve Conn for his recent receipt of a provincial award for bravery.
At council’s meeting on July 10, Mayor Andrea Matrosovs, council, staff and the community congratulated Conn for receiving the Ontario medal for firefighter bravery at a recent ceremony at Queen’s Park. Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell presented the award at the event.
“Chief Conn went above and beyond in the call of duty,” said Matrosovs. “We’re very proud of you.”
Conn received the award for his heroic actions at a fire near Craigleith in January 2022 when he assisted with the rescue of two young adults from a home that was fully engulfed in flames.
“He went well above the call of duty,” CAO Shawn Everitt said at the special ceremony.
Matrosovs and Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon also presented Conn with special recognition from Grey County at the meeting.
Conn thanked Everitt and his team at the department for the work they did in submitting his name for the award.
“It was quite an honour. I was quite humbled,” he said.