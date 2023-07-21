Grey Highlands council is thinking about engaging the services of Fire Marque.
A former Collingwood mayor and past councillor, Chris Carrier, made a presentation to council at its meeting on July 19. Carrier has been with Fire Marque since 2011.
The company recovers fire department fees from insurance companies after a fire incident. Any fees recovered are split between the municipality and the company 70/30. Fire Marque works with municipalities all across Canada including many in Grey County such as Meaford, Chatsworth and Owen Sound.
“The only time we receive compensation is when you receive compensation,” Carrier told council.
Carrier stressed that the company recovers fire department fees from insurance companies, never homeowners.
“We invoice the insurance company on behalf of the municipality. I’m not sending an invoice to the policy holder,” he said.
All property insurance policies have a section on fire department service charges, although the coverage will vary. Carrier said the company’s average recovery time is 14 weeks, the shortest was eight days and the longest was 42 weeks. The company does not charge a minimum annual amount.
“Having sat in your chair, I know how much fire departments need money,” said Carrier.
All money recovered remains with the fire department for public education, personnel training and capital purchase.
Carrier said a homeowner is never charged a deductible for fire department fees and the recovery of those fees does not lead to premium increases.
Council received the presentation from Carrier and directed staff to prepare a follow-up report about Fire Marque and the feasibility of the municipality engaging the company.