Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
ENGLEHART - Englehart's water system is working normally again after several days in which a pump in one of the town's two wells was failing.
The pump began to fail on June 24.
A boil water advisory was issued at that time.
"The pump wasn't producing enough water to keep enough pressure in the line," said Mayor Jerry Mikovitch.
The alert was a precaution.
"Because the pressure was down we couldn't ensure the chemicals were staying throughout the whole system," he explained.
A water conservation request was also issued.
At the June 28 meeting of council, public works superintendent Ryan Vickery said that the town had lifted its boil water advisory. He also advised that a new submersible pump was on its way and would be installed by June 29 and by June 30 the town was able to lift its water conservation request.
Mikovitch later said that it had been in the town's plan to get the pump changed during the work that is planned at the water treatment plant over the next year. However, the pump failed before the remainder of the project got started. The town has a project in place over the next year to install a new standpipe that will allow the town to have a reserve of water. Once that is in place, a decision will be made whether to drill a third well for the town.
Mikovitch said Englehart has provincial funding for the construction of the new standpipe, and has secured an extension allowing the work to be completed by the summer of 2024.
At this time, preliminary work, including engineering, is underway.
"We're not 100 per cent sure yet" whether a third well will be drilled, said the mayor, but the project has been included in the town's budget.
"It will be a busy place there" over the next year, said Mikovitch.
"The town is growing and people are using more water," said Vickery at the June 28 meeting.