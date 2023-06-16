Thunder Bay, Ont. — Six community projects were awarded a portion of $30,000 on Thursday, wrapping up the 2023 Tbaytel for Good campaign.
The campaign has been an annual event for 13 years and this year they did things a little differently.
“In the past, we’ve had community voting to determine winners of the project,” said Jamie Smith, the communication co-ordinator for Tbaytel.
“This year, we expanded our judges panel to 11 incredible people who determined the winners and we also made the fund applicable for any amount up to $10,000. In the past couple years, we’ve awarded three $10,000 winners but we heard feedback that sometimes organizations don’t need that full amount.”
As a result, Smith said they have the most winners they ever had with what he called “incredibly diverse projects.”
“Some of them just required $1,500 and some required the full $10,000,” he said. “Today we celebrated with all of our winners at St. Patrick High School, and we’re pretty excited about it.”
Smith said Tbaytel tries to make the application process “as easy as possible” for organizations and people in the community to apply for this. Each applicant is asked to make a 60-second video with a device or smartphone. They answer a few questions before they are considered and sent to the judging panel who deliberate and pick the winners.
Funding for the project is built into the annual Tbaytel budget for sponsorship activities and part of that is set aside for the Tbaytel for Good community fund.
“It’s under our whole umbrella of how we give back in a number of ways through sponsorship, strategic partnerships and things of that nature,” he said. “The Tbaytel for Good Community Fund is another arm of that.”
The six recipients are comprised of four Thunder Bay winners and two regional winners.
St. Patrick High School, which hosted the presentation event Thursday, received $10,000 for their Clover Cafe. The cafe is located in the school cafeteria and is managed and run by their Hospitality Tourism students, teachers and volunteers with proceeds going to local charities. The money will help purchase cafe equipment.
Shelter House Thunder Bay requested and received $5,000 for regular and two accessible picnic tables for their outdoor picnic area so people can enjoy a hot meal.
The Thunder Bay Drug Awareness Committee received $4,118 for their 10th annual Rock’n Recovery event which provides inspiring storytelling, world-class musical performances and a safe and friendly environment.
Thunder Bay Freestore is a project that was started by university students a couple of years ago and received $1,500. The funds will support their Community Care Centre Project and youth holiday gift drive to help them restock some of their supplies.
The Marathon and District Senior Citizen Club received $4,118 for the purchase of storage, kitchen equipment and recreation equipment. The club has more than 100 members.
In Fort Frances, the Eighth Street Trails committee received $5,200 for the purchase of equipment, trail enhancements, and new signage to improve their network of walking and cross-country ski trails in the heart of Fort Frances.
“It’s always so inspiring for us every year to see what ideas are out there and we’re always so grateful for the people in our community doing stuff like this,” Smith said.