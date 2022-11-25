Officials in one southern Manitoba town are working on a plan to obtain more land, because as the population continues to balloon they worry if they don’t secure land now, they may run out of it later.
According to census data, the town of Niverville, a community of about 5,900 residents located about 40 kilometres north of Winnipeg, is one of the fastest-growing communities in Manitoba, and is the fifth fastest-growing community in Canada.
Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says the town has experienced approximately 30% population growth during each of the last three census periods, and their own research tells them that growth will continue for many years.
Plans are now in the works to make sure Niverville has enough land to manage that growth.
“We need to make sure we have a vision for 25 years and beyond,” Dyck said. “And based on studies we have done, at the continued rate of growth that we have been seeing, we will run out of land and we will need more.”
Niverville is hoping to annex land from the neighbouring RM of Hanover and has put forward a proposal they say has the support of Hanover council and would see the town acquire 2,600 acres of land that currently sits east of Niverville and west of Highway 59.
The proposal came after Niverville worked with community planning consultants Urban Systems Ltd., and commissioned a Sustainable Growth Strategy.
Jeff Palmer, a community planner with Urban Systems Ltd., said he worked on the plan to manage growth in Niverville and it was decided that it made the most sense to grow to the east.
He said it also makes sense for Niverville to try to get their hands on that land as soon as possible, even though it could be years or decades before any development happens on it.
“If they can only grow in one direction, than it is important to obtain that land sooner rather than later,” Palmer said.
“Nothing will likely happen on these lands until at least 20 years from now, but it’s a matter of securing the land now, so you don’t lose out on the opportunity later.”
Niverville said in a media release their annexation proposal would affect roughly 50 parcels of land, and the lands they are eying are currently used mainly for agricultural purposes.
Current landowners on that land could continue to use the land however they want to, but would switch from having a Hanover address to a Niverville address.
As well Niverville said they would provide financial support to affected landowners to ensure that any transition to Niverville’s tax rate “does not create undue hardship.”
The town says they will not go forward with any annexation plans until they engage with those landowners who would be affected by the proposal, and with any residents that may have questions about the plan.
The town plans to connect individually with each affected property owner and they have also scheduled two public meetings which will be held on Dec. 8 and Dec. 13 in Niverville when officials would be on hand to respond to residents.
