A local cat rescue group is hosting an event to provide a chance for people interested in adopting to meet new furry friends.
Strays of Sussex is holding a cat and kitten adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Valu on Main Street in Sussex. Those with pre-approved applications can come in and meet cats in foster care to find the one that's right for them, said event co-organizer Terri Peck.
"All of our cats are kept in private foster homes, so they're not in one place," she said. "Anyone who's ready for adoption, we can bring them to the shop, and they can meet their potential 'furever' families."
There are about 80 cats in foster care right now, and the group has had to close intakes for the time being, with Peck saying if some cats can find homes they may be able to take in more.
"I always tell people, when you adopt a kitty from us, it's like you save two, because you give that one a home and then you're opening a spot for the next one to come in."
The group relies on fundraising and donations, she said, as well as an "amazing" group of volunteers, Peck said. She said they're always looking for donations, of food, litter or cash.
Applications for the adoption event are accepted through to Wednesday night and are available on the group's Facebook page, "S.O.S - Strays Of Sussex," or in person at Pet Valu.