Rick Doucett says the private woodlot sector in New Brunswick is on the verge of economic collapse, a troubling situation that the province’s new forest strategy fails to address.
The president of the New Brunswick Federation of Woodlot Owners says if the Progressive Conservative government keeps favouring big wood-cutting companies that use public land to make large profits, the province’s 400 or so private woodlots owners will simply give up and sell off their land any way they can.
“It’s been a broken system for 30 years now, and we haven’t met a government administration that wants to fix it,” he told Brunswick News. “Our forests help provide clean air and water, wildlife habitat, recreation and beautiful landscapes.
"There are a lot of benefits to society, but there’s really no return for the owners. So if the returns continue to diminish, there’s a big chance that the sector will evolve into something else.”
Doucett used his own situation as an example. He owns 500 acres of mixed hardwood and softwood stands, split between two properties near Fredericton, in Nasonworth and Rusagonis.
With subdivisions going up, he’s wondering if he should bother cutting wood anymore.
“Houses are creeping up to my woodlot. I could get more from a one-acre building lot than I could from cutting 25 acres. So the pressure’s going to be there for a woodlot owner to get something for his or her property because no one seems to understand how bad their economic situation is.”
Released last month with fanfare, including promotional videos, glossy leaflets and a news conference hosted by Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland, the forest strategy focused on Crown, or public, land, and only made a few references to private woodlots. Broadly speaking, it stated more public land would be put under conservation and industry would be encouraged to intensify its operations on existing softwood plantations.
But the woodlots, which make up nearly one-third of New Brunswick’s forests, operate in the same timber market and are deeply affected by the wood taken by big firms such as J.D. Irving, AV Group, and Twin Rivers.
Doucett says in 1982, the Tory government of the day introduced a new Crown Lands and Forests Act that gave private woodlot owners a fair shake. In his view, it forced big companies with Crown leases to negotiate with the private woodlot owners through their marketing board system before being allowed to cut wood on public land.
That system, he says, was thrown into disarray when the McKenna Liberal government of 1993 decided to change policies and give the big companies quicker access to Crown wood.
The lowest point, he argues, was in 2014, when Alward’s Tory government launched a new strategy that increased the big firms’ annual allowable cut on Crown land, flooding the market with cheap wood.
Breaking it down into dollars and cents, he says a private woodlot owner gets about $80 for a cord of pulpwood these days, when 30 years ago it was closer to $100 a cord. Add-in cost increases, and the $100 cord of 1993 should be worth $185 today, according to the Bank of Canada’s Inflation calculator.
Similarly, private woodlot sales overall in the province have been cut from about $100 million a year in sales to closer to $60 million. With inflation, he says it represents an even bigger drop.
“We’ve reverted to the days before the marketing board when we were just price takers. If we want to sell wood, we’re told what the price is and that’s all there is to it. The negotiation system is a farce.”
But Forest NB, an association that represents many of the major wood-cutting firms (but not the biggest, JDI), has long argued that what the federation of woodlots owners wants is a form of supply management that always favours the seller at the buyer’s expense. That’s unfair in a free market, says the industry, which employs 24,000 people full-time and contributes $1.5 billion yearly to New Brunswick's economy.
It also points to the crash of the lumber market during the Great Recession of 2008, when a once thriving industry teetered on collapse. Four pulp mills closed and saw mills cut their production in half. Forest NB says that was the real tipping point for private woodlot owners, an economic gut-punch the province did its best to absorb. It bought out mills on the brink of closure and redistributed their Crown wood allocation.
Forest NB hasn’t given a thumbs up or down on the new strategy – executive director Kim Allen says the industry is still talking to provincial government officials to understand fully how it will play out – but she does note that it touches on a significant perk for private woodlots, The Private Woodlot Sustainability Fund.
“This initiative is funded by industry through recently implemented changes in the royalties structure and will directly benefit private woodlot owners through silviculture and management investments to improve returns on timber from their lands,” she wrote in an email to Brunswick News. “Mr. Doucett’s comments fail to recognize this important piece of the strategy.”
Doucett said the fund, which is still in the development stage, will likely only mask the problem that the province fails to address head on.
“Even for guys who cut wood and truck wood, their livelihoods are on the verge of collapse. And no one seems to understand that,” he said. “What we’re finding is no matter how hard someone works, they can’t make a decent living cutting wood in this province. I’ve seen some of our best and brightest loggers just throw up their hands in the air and go to Ontario, Alberta or a whole other business.”