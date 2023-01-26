Councillors passed a motion to urge the RDCK to do something about continuous transit service disruptions. There have been regular bus cancellations and the village does not have transit service on Sundays.
“People are being trapped essentially by service interruptions,” said Mayor Jessica Lunn.
The year-end report on bus ticket sales was presented at the meeting, showing ridership revenue rising 30% in 2022. This brings total sales revenue to $1,979 for the year, close to pre-pandemic numbers. According to the report, a large number of riders are using the service to travel to Nelson.
“I feel bad for those who buy monthly passes,” said Councillor Ezra Buller. “The four o’clock from Nelson is pretty much non-existent at this point and it’s really discouraging because that’s the one all the students used to go on.”
Council’s complaints centred around cancellations regularly affecting the same timeslots, leaving commuters stranded and devaluing the service for bus passholders. He said these issues are staffing related and must be addressed.
“It’s really unfortunate,” Buller said. “We need to find a way to make that better.”
Lunn noted this is being worked on by the Regional District.
A motion to express concerns about transit service passed with no opposition. The issue of Sunday transit service was pushed to next meeting for further discussion.
Building permit delays
Councillor Jordan Knott brought up issues with permitting delays at the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) during a report on Slocan’s 2022 building permit numbers, urging council to write a letter to encourage the Regional District to increase the number of people working on building inspections.
“They need to work on the staffing around that for permits to be issued in a timely manner,” Knott said.
The RDCK acknowledges the problem on their website, which says higher-than-normal construction activity has stretched wait times for permit processing to over 10 weeks – and as much as 12 weeks during peak times. The website also says they are trying to recruit staff to address this.
“The inspectors are very overstretched in their service boundaries,” said Village of Slocan Chief Administrative Officer Michelle Gordon. “They’re backlogged as well, still backed up from last year and the year before during COVID.”
Councillor Ezra Buller has attended some meetings at the RDCK on the topic and said it was “on the radar.” Mayor Jessica Lunn added the RDCK is putting out the message about long wait times with instructions on how to correctly submit permit applications to avoid delays due to incomplete submissions.
Village begins charging GST
After a banner year at the local Springer Creek RV Park and Campground, municipal revenues now exceed the threshold for the 5% goods and services tax (GST) and the Village will have to start charging GST on campground fees, equipment rentals and fitness centre passes.
This comes after Village revenues exceeded $50,000 in 2022. The Springer Creek RV Park and Campground alone brought in $97,326 last year.
Council was presented with three options: charge GST at the time of sale as an add-on, keep the price the same and pay the GST, or increase rates to include the GST in the new price.
Council decided on the first option, so future charges for campground fees, equipment rentals and fitness centre passes will have 5% GST added at the time of the transaction.
Exempt from GST are administrative fees for things like photocopying, along with permitting fees, licensing fees, garbage and water fees, cemetery fees and wellness centre rental fees.
Funds provided for affordable housing site assessment
Councillors approved $10,000 for environmental site assessment work at the new affordable housing project site. This will be matched by the Columbia Basin Trust.
The project must go through the initial site survey stage again at the new site, after opposition to the former site at the corner of Giffin Avenue and Slocan Street forced a rethink of the location. The new site is located where the old curling rink now stands, slated for demolition.
This $20,000 will be enough funding for the low-end estimated cost of the work, so the Village is requesting another $10,000 from the RDCK Community Development grant program.
Fees and pay changes adopted
Final approval was given by council for increases in garbage and water rates. Garbage rates will go up 6% to $143 this year, with garbage tags going up 16% to $3.50 each. Water rates are increasing by 3%, to $533.
Councillors also approved a pay raise for themselves to take effect on April 1 and bring their compensation in line with inflation. This will be based on the consumer price index, which at the moment means a raise of approximately 6%.