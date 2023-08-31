The First Peoples Festival of Montreal recently wrapped up its 2023 edition with awards to filmmakers, handing out hardware and bursaries to the top Indigenous cinematic presenters over the course of the festival, with a Kanehsatake filmmaker taking home one of those top awards.
Ellen Gabriel was honoured with the SRC/Espaces Autochtones award for best Canadian Short Film for her presentation of Kanatenhs - When The Pine Needles Fall.
Gabriel’s film was honoured for the quality of its cinematic expression (narrative structure, cinematography, set design, editing, sound design, direction of actors, screenplay and animation techniques) and she also received a $2,500 bursary.
Most of the top awards in the festival were accompanied by bursaries.
The Trillion Grant, which is presented annually along to a young, emerging artist in the medium, along with a $1,500 bursary was given to filmmaker Catherine Boivin.
The award for Best International Short Film went to two entries in an ex-aequo situation, where Heroínas, directed by Marina Herrera from Peru, was named co-winner along with Nhakpoti, directed by Pat-i Kayapó, Paul Chilsen from Brazil.
The Main Film award for emerging Indigenous Artists, awarded to an emerging Indigenous filmmaker, from Canada or elsewhere, for a film revealing promising talent, along with a $1,000 bursary was handed out to Bailey Poching for his film The Voyager’s Legacy.
The Air Canada Matera award, for Indigenous filmmakers in Canada who have made a film with international potential was given t was handed out to Marie Clements for her film Bones of Crows, and to Chasseuse de sons (Ever Deadly), directed by Tanya Tagak and Chelsea McMullan.
The winning films will be screened at the Matera International Film Festival in Italy (September 30th to October 7th); the award includes travel both ways from Montreal to Matera for the winning filmmakers.
Les Films du 3 Mars Grant for a Canadian documentary, accompanied by a $750 bursary, was awarded to Trevor Solway for his film Kaatohkitopii: The horse he never rode,
The grant is presented annually a documentary filmmaker in Canada, with an offer to present his/her film on the FM3.CA VOD platform, to encourage him/her in the production of meaningful works about Indigenous peoples and cultures.
Finally, the Rigoberta-Menchu Community Award is given to productions by an Indigenous people or community on the theme of identity, discrimination and intercultural dialogue, or which respond to a need for community development in terms of speaking out, recording collective memory, preserving cultural heritage, moving towards healing, fighting for rights, popular education or economic leverage.
The Rigoberta Menchú Tum Foundation asks the winners to donate a good video copy of their prize-winning work for non-profit use by the Foundation, for dissemination and awareness-raising purposes. First prize in the category was given to We Are Guardians, directed by Chelsea Greene, Rob Grobman, Edivan Guajajara and second pace went to Twice Colonized directed by Lin Alluna. Specil mention was given to La rebelión de las flores directed by Maria Laura Vasquez.
For more on the First Peoples Festival of Montreal, please visit www.presenceautochtone.ca.