It’s the height of tourist season, so a visit from the region’s tourism association was timely for council’s July 10 meeting.
Arrow Slocan Tourism Association (ASTA) board directors Lynn Shortt and Jan McMurray came to council to ask for a meeting in the future to help develop the association’s next five-year plan. (Full disclosure: McMurray is the co-owner of the Valley Voice.)
The non-profit, volunteer board is looking for support to renew its agreement with the Province for the next five years. During its first five years, the association built a website and social media presence, developed and launched some marketing campaigns, developed an image and video library, and published brochures and maps. The association is mainly funded by a 2% tax on accommodations in the Arrow Lakes and Slocan Valleys.
The association’s goal is to develop tourism in the spring, fall and winter, and in such a way that the environment and local communities are not negatively impacted.
“People are coming, and the feedback we hear is they’re coming from the Okanagan, and coming from Calgary… and the Okanagan is full, the Shuswap is full, Banff is full, which is good for opportunity, but unless we manage the destination really, really well we could be overwhelmed – we could end up looking like the Okanagan,” said Shortt.
She says they are committed to planning, consulting and managing capacity to avoid that.
Later in the meeting, council set August 14 as a date to meet with ASTA representatives.
Accessibility committee
The Village of Slocan will take part in a regional committee that will work to reduce barriers for people with disabilities in our communities.
Mandated by the Province, all local governments are expected to form an accessibility committee by September 1 and draw up an accessibility plan. They also have to set up a system to receive input from the public about that plan and local barriers to access. They’re to report back to the Province about their plans and actions.
Given that it’s another huge job being put on the shoulders of local government, and the ongoing issue of volunteer burnout, the Regional District of Central Kootenay has suggested local municipalities form a Regional Accessibility Advisory Committee that can develop group plans and meet the requirements of the Act.
Silverton, Nakusp and Creston have all said they’d join. Five others have said ‘maybe,’ while Kaslo and New Denver have decided to develop their own committee.
At the suggestion of staff, Slocan council decided to join the RDCK’s committee.
CAO’s report
Highlights from the chief administrator’s officer’s report:
• The demolition of the curling club is complete. You can see a video of it on the Village’s Facebook page.
• Progress continues on the affordable housing project. BC Housing’s review team has approved the project, and a funding agreement is being drawn up.
• Water use in June was higher than it has been for the same month in 2021 or 2022. People seem to be watering all night long, in contravention of the water use bylaw.
• The popular community facility, the Owl Walk, is getting some much needed repairs. Expressions of interest are being sought on doing the work, which mainly consists of repairing signage, fence and kiosk maintenance, and brushing and cleanup of the trail.