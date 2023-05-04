Village council gave three readings to the amended Use of Public Property bylaw, to allow up to four food trucks to operate in the village per season.
Staff had originally set three spots aside for food trucks, while council feedback pushed that to four. But finding a suitable fourth spot was proving difficult. So staff found a compromise solution.
The Village will have three spots ready for food truck vendors this summer – two at the public beach, and one up at the hot springs. That’s likely enough for the need, as the Village has not received more than two food truck permit requests in the last six years.
Under the amended bylaw, a fourth truck – to be placed somewhere in village limits – is now allowed. But where they will go is up in the air.
“[T]he fourth food truck application will be brought forward to council for their review, which will require council to determine the location for the fourth application,” notes a staff report. “This provides council the flexibility to determine where a proposed fourth food truck (on public property) will best serve the community without hampering public enjoyment of the Village's amenities…”. Council can also reject any application if it sees fit.
The reworked bylaw also allows sidewalk rack displays up to three metres in length, up from two. It also requires businesses using public property to have at least $2 million in insurance to protect the Village from liability.
Council was expected to give the bylaw final adoption at its May 8 meeting.
Encroaching property
Discussion on the location for a possible fourth food truck led the mayor to talk about a small slice of public property being encroached by a local business.
Tom Zeleznik said about 2,400 square feet of public land has actually been paved over for the local pharmacy’s parking lot, located near the village marina.
The pharmacy building land is encroaching at least 10 feet into Nelson Avenue, officials said. The problem came up when the owners of the building decided to turn it into a strata development, and exact measurements of the property had to be made.
The Village is now planning its next steps. It could sign an encroachment agreement permanently ceding the land to the strata property owners, or it could demand the land be remediated and returned to public use.
Mayor Zeleznik made a notice of motion asking staff to look into options that are available, so council can debate the issue at its May meeting.
Short-term rentals
Staff is putting the final touches on the draft zoning bylaw, and asked council to consider staff’s recommendations for a few “contentious subjects,” including short-term vacation rentals.
“What council resolves at this meeting will be used to draft the final zoning bylaw and brought to council for initial readings, a public hearing, and eventual adoption. This bylaw must be adopted by the end of July 2023, however staff are targeting adoption for the end of May/early June,” says the staff report.
Short-term and vacation rentals have generated a lot of interest and debate at public meetings and at council. Tourism is becoming a significant economic driver for Nakusp, but housing is a critical problem as well. The recommendations from staff tried to balance those two needs.
In the final draft of the bylaw, short-term rentals will be allowed:
• as an accessory use on any property where a long-term dwelling exists as the primary use within the following zones: R-1, R-2, R-3, A-1, RU-1, C-1, C-2, C-5, LD-1;
• for a maximum of 90 days per year in any primary dwelling that is otherwise occupied long-term in the C-1 or LD-1 zone;
• to operate concurrently with a home-based business on a property where both uses are permitted.
Other changes approved for the final draft of the bylaw were to allow single-family dwellings in the waterfront area, remove ‘convenience store’ from the bylaw’s definitions (the business will be included under ‘retail’), and to allow shipping containers to be used for storage in the C-1 zone pursuant to existing guidelines.
The Village has been working on the new zoning bylaw for the last two years.
No RV living
Another contentious item for the zoning bylaw was RV living. Council agreed with the staff recommendation to not allow people to set up permanent residences in recreational vehicles (RVs).
“The argument for allowing RVs as dwelling units is that they can be quite affordable and may be moved from place to place as the owner/occupant sees fit,” staff reported to council. “However, doing so will be problematic for the Village on several levels.”
Among those problems are that RVs are not allowable dwellings under the BC Building Code. Permitting people to live in RVs exposes the Village to liability “should the RV be negatively affected by the elements (such as snow load) which results in injury or death of the occupant(s),” staff said.
RVs are also not taxable, so allowing people to live in them means the property owner does not pay their fair share in property taxes. Servicing RVs with water and sewer is difficult, and lead to frozen pipes and even fires. RVs aren’t rated for winter use, and could lower property values in neighbourhoods.
“The Village is already creating affordable housing options in the proposed bylaw, such as carriage/laneway houses, and the ability for someone to build a ‘tiny home,’” notes a staff report. Those units are built to standards that protect the health and safety of the people dwelling in them.
“Staff cannot recommend any changes to the zoning bylaw to allow RV living because it will not serve the best interests of the Village and its residents,” they concluded, and councillors agreed.
Non-compliance of effluent
Village staff say they’re working to address deficiencies in the community’s wastewater treatment system.
Staff were responding to a letter of non-compliance received in April from the Ministry of Environment.
There are actually several issues the ministry cited in the non-compliance letter, including the lack of an operating plan (after 12 years), a lack of a monitoring plan, and a lack of qualified operators for the wastewater plan. The former Level 2 operator left the Village in 2022, and staff are now being trained to Level 2 standards to replace that person.
But Environment also highlighted the excessive discharge of phosphorous from the treated wastewater. The community’s wastewater treatment hasn’t been able to meet provincial phosphorous standards since they were imposed a decade ago – but the Village had an exemption for several years, which has since expired.
Staff said upgrades underway for the plant will help address the problem.
“The current plan is to complete the current treatment plant project that should allow for better phosphate removal, in parallel with work to receive a permanent [Municipal Wastewater Regulation] exemption for phosphorus,” a staff report says.
A project to directly tackle the phosphorous issue would cost taxpayers about $1.2 million “and can be considered if the above works are not successful,” staff said.
Because the Village is taking immediate action to rectify the stated deficiencies, “no legal implications are expected from receiving this letter,” staff said. “Generally, legal action is taken when a party, who is not in compliance, disregards these types of notices and actively works against reaching compliance.”
Council received the letter as information.
Flagpoles okayed
The cenotaph is going to get a small upgrade. Council approved the Nakusp Legion’s request to install two flagpoles at the entrance to the memorial site.
Setting strategic priorities
Councillors are going to get together for a behind-closed-doors meeting next month to hash out the Village’s strategic plan for the coming year. A familiar face, former CAO Linda Tynan, will facilitate the June 5 meeting. No final decisions will be made at the strategy session. Staff will take council’s ideas and suggestions, and develop a strategic planning document. That will be made public and debated by council at a future meeting.