ERIN — The chair of the Erin Chamber of Commerce says the local business community must be part of the decision making process around the building of the new wastewater plant.
Ann Shanahan spoke for several minutes on the issue at Erin council on Thursday, calling on council to form a task force as they move through the process.
“Our specific ask today is for the formation of a task force with representatives from the chamber of commerce, council, county council, economic development committee, appropriate town staff, contractors, local business owners and citizens,” Shanahan said.
Then Shanahan touched on some of the specifics of how the task force would get started.
“As the commencement of this construction is very near, we ask you mayor Dehn to hold a special meeting to address this current situation and create the forum and framework for this task force, to make the very best decisions on a very tasking challenge,” Shanahan said.
Coun. Cathy Aylard noted the importance of the chamber of commerce's role.
“I think the chamber is making a big difference to our community already in a very short time,” Aylard said.
Aylard made an inquiry on the process of updating the public about where the project is at as it moves forward.
“This is a question I have to the director of infrastructure. And the question is, Mr. Colucci are you able to provide a comment on the communication schedule and future public information sessions to engage and update the community on this project?” Aylard said.
Nick Colucci, director of infrastructure services, noted that there is something of the sort in place.
“So we do have a communication strategy. And part of it you already mentioned. So as construction proceeds we will be sending construction notices out to the community and to the residents that are involved,” Colucci said.
Colucci also expressed his desire to work with the public and interested groups to discuss the project.
“I’d be happy to consult with business members and public members,” Colucci said.
One plan Colucci brought forward is a liaison committee that would hold meetings to consult with concerned parties.
“The other thing we’re looking at doing is having not a task force, but a liaison committee. So that would include members of the businesses, the chamber, with the other organizations you know, the agricultural society, lions club,” Colucci said.
Coun. Bridget Ryan emphasized the importance of communication in getting the community through the challenging times ahead.
“It’s really key we come up with an effective communication plan that puts all of us on the same side and keeps Erin valid and vibrant through this ongoing construction,” Ryan said.
Coun. John Brennan put his support behind the possibility of a task force.
“I really endorse the idea of a working group, an ongoing working group. Because this budget is gonna unfold over time. We will have differing needs in differing times of the year. You know when the fair weekend comes around, that presents an additional wrinkle. So I think it’s important that the task force be the one that goes on,” Brennan said.
Near the end of the discussion, mayor Michael Dehn made a statement to the effect that the liaison committee will be going forward.
“And thank you Mr Colucci for confirming we’ll have a liaison committee on this,” Dehn said.
