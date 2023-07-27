Lucas Tingle, Garden Educator at The Local Community Food Garden on Dufferin St., has been growing a community food farm and educating volunteers at the two-acre property since 2020.
This community garden helps to supply the Local Community Food Centre with organically grown, healthy food for the community market. The farm consists of leaf lettuce, peas, carrots, beets, peppers, tomatoes, onions, kale and garlic. The property also has a small orchard consisting of a number of different kinds of fruit trees.
The community food garden is grown with a holistic approach in order to preserve the land. “Perth County is such a large agricultural center,” Tingle said, “So one of the ways that we like to engage with our community is to share a bit more sustainable farming method.”
Tingle discussed how he runs an Urban Farm Project that teaches people about sustainable agriculture, particularly regenerative practices. He notes, “As plants grow and photosynthesize, they feed millions and millions of microbial life forms, like worms and beetles, and that whole lifecycle is in the soil that helps support the growth of topsoil.”
This regenerative way to grow food is a forward-thinking model that uses plants and bugs to process the topsoil rather than a tilling process that most farmers would use. Tingle told The Stratford Times, “We don't actually use mechanical tillage to prepare the ground when we grow. We use plants to get them to do that work for us; it's called Biotillage, a soil conservation practice.”
One particular plant used to help biotill the land is clover. “What's unique about Clover,” Tingle said, “is not only does it give like a flower for pollinators early in the season, but it also fixes nitrogen, the number one nutrient a plant needs. It makes up about 60% of a plant's diet.” Clover roots will then grow deep into the soil, allowing for movement for nutrients to grow deep into the soil.
The conservation practices used at The Local Community Garden show underpinnings of the ways First Nations peoples and Indigenous Peoples in Canada originally farmed the land. Tingle noted, “It is something I hope does come through, just through the practice of thinking about the soil, the land, and the beneficial insects we're trying to invite into this space. We are trying to bolster a healthier, ecologically rich environment to grow food, and this is based on practices of the First Nations Peoples and Indigenous Peoples in Canada.”
The farm currently consists of two acres of city property that was underused in the past. The City of Stratford has been an instrumental part in helping the farm continue by signing a new lease after the initial 10-year contract had ended; Tingle also notes, “The [City of Stratford] also helped us execute grants and has even given us money for the farm. There's a water line that we've run in from the city, and they don't charge us for access to water.”
This biodiverse way of farming could set a standard across Ontario for better use of municipal land. “We have a great relationship with the city and are using the municipal land in a very good way, which is great for everyone,” Tingle said, "We are basically building a blueprint for a more dynamic way to use municipal land to feed the community,” he noted.
Tingle is currently working with the Eco Club at Stratford District Secondary School to help implement a school garden at another off-site, municipally owned property. This project will help students learn about biodiversity and the importance of sustainable farming practices to support their agricultural needs for years to come.