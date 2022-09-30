ST. MARY’S — Having received council’s provisional stamp of approval last week, St. Mary’s new Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw are heading to a public hearing by local citizens next month.
“[This] is an opportunity for residents of the municipality to make formal written or oral submissions to council regarding the proposed amendments,” said council in a statement following a special meeting on September 21.
The Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw, which were last amended and updated in 2006, are designed as blueprints for staged and sustainable economic and commercial growth in a municipality that has been attracting interest from outside investment. The documents, themselves, portray an area in which residents care deeply about traditional rural values, environmental sustainability, and modern economic infrastructure.
According to the new MPS’s vision statement, “St. Mary’s will capitalize on its rural and coastal character, its natural beauty, its bountiful natural resources and its proximity to the province's densest urban centre. The Municipality will be a place of prosperity, inclusiveness, and resiliency. Residents will continue to enjoy a unique, rural lifestyle complimented by plentiful amenities for working, living, learning and playing.”
At the same time, “young people will enjoy ample opportunities to make a livelihood and raise children in local communities. Local businesses will be supported and celebrated, and community services will be reliable, accessible, and high quality. There will be a strong commitment to sustainability and economic development, and natural areas and scenic landscapes will be protected. The community will celebrate and remember our coastal heritage.”
Key considerations of the plan include: Ensuring Sherbrooke is suited to different forms of housing and commercial expansion; creating more options for affordable housing; expanding tourism opportunities; improving communications and transportation infrastructure; balancing employment and job creation with sustainable natural resource use; and making municipal regulations easier to understand and administer.
According to council’s statement, the provincial government enacted mandatory planning requirements in 2018 to “reflect a minimum threshold for land use planning.” These amendments to the Municipal Government Act ensure that all land use plans adhere to Statements of Provincial Interest — which outline a broad vision for protecting the province’s land and water resources and address issues related to community growth — on agriculture, drinking water, flooding, infrastructure, and housing.
St. Mary’s full draft plans, and associated documents, are available to review on the municipality’s website. The public hearing is scheduled for October 18, 6:00 p.m., at the municipal office in Sherbrooke.