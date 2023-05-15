The Milton residents have initiated the celebrations of the culture, traditions, and contributions of Asians with the start of Asian Heritage Month. The month of May will be celebrated across Canada with the theme of 'Stories of Determination.'
Milton is a diverse city that boasts a vibrant Asian community. Throughout May, residents in the town come together to celebrate Asian culture and heritage through various events, programs, and initiatives. These events are organized by the city, local organizations, and community groups to promote Asian culture, identity, and diversity.
One of the main events during Asian Heritage Month in Milton is the Asian Heritage Festival. This festival celebrates Asian culture, food, music, and dance. It provides a platform for local Asian artists and performers to showcase their talents and share their culture with the wider community. The festival also includes workshops, exhibitions, and activities that promote Asian traditions and history.
Milton also holds events, including film screenings, cultural workshops, cooking demonstrations, and guest speakers. These initiatives allow residents to learn about the different Asian cultures and traditions and foster understanding and appreciation for the Asian community in Milton.
Asian Heritage Month in Milton is also an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of Asian Canadians to the city and the country as a whole. Asian Canadians have played a significant role in shaping Canada's history and cultural identity. They have contributed significantly to various fields, including science, technology, art, and politics.
"Hate has no place in Canada. In recent years, there has been a frightening rise in anti-Asian discrimination and hate-fuelled violence against Asian communities. We have to continue our collective efforts to condemn, denounce and combat racial discrimination in all its forms, whenever and wherever it occurs," said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada.
The Minister added that the Canadian government is committed to combating all types of racism, including anti-Asian racism, and is taking concrete actions to protect the rights and well-being of Asian communities through developing Canada's Action Plan on Combating Hate and Canada's new Anti-Racism Strategy.
The Canadian government officially designated Asian Heritage Month in May 2002. 2023 marks the 21st anniversary of the Canadian government's declaration of May as Asian Heritage Month, and it's an important milestone year with the 100th anniversary of the repeal of the Chinese Head Tax and Exclusion Act. According to the 2016 Canadian Census, South Asians represented 17.6% of the population in the Halton Region, including Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton, and Oakville. The census data reported that there were a total of 50,870 South Asians living in the Halton Region at the time, which represented an increase of 35.3% since the previous census in 2011.
In April 2013, the Milton residents celebrated Sikh Heritage Month to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Sikh Canadians to the country's cultural, social, and economic fabric. Such cultural events in Milton continue throughout the year to celebrate the contribution made by the non-Canadian to society despite all challenges and odd circumstances.